Yamaha YZF-R2 launched in India at ₹2.30 lakh; new 204cc supersport packs 26.14 bhp

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the R2 in India at ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The R2 will be the first 204cc bike from the company, after the higher 321cc models, R3 and MT-03, were discontinued late last year owing to low sales and high import costs.

Yamaha has launched the R2 in India at ₹ 2.30 lakh, featuring a 204cc engine, three ride modes, TFT display, sporty design, 149kg weight and deliveries starting September

The introduction of the new YZF-R2 adds a completely new flavour to the existing Yamaha portfolio in India, allowing customers variety in the supersports category. Additionally, the Yamaha R2 will be available in three variants: standard R2, R2 with quickshifter, which has been priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and the sportier R2M, which has been priced at ₹2.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha R2: Engine

The Yamaha R2 is powered by a 204cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine producing a peak power output of 26.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Moreover, the Yamaha R2 is offered with Yamaha Riding Control (YRC), offering three presets of Street, Sport and Rain, allowing riders to tackle different environments and conditions. Interestingly, the company offers riders the option to create a custom riding mode by adjusting throttle response, traction control system (TCS) and quick shift system (QSS).

Yamaha R2: Design

The design language of the Yamaha R2 is similar to that of the current-gen R15 that is sold in India. However, the chassis of the Yamaha R2 is completely new, with a high-tensile steel tube diamond frame and a MotoGP-inspired aluminium die-cast rear arm. Not only that, but the newly designed chassis of the Yamaha R2 has a 2.8 kg weight reduction compared to the R15. Notably, the new Yamaha R2 gets a four-point, pivot-mounted engine structure providing rigidity to the 200cc supersport motorcycle. Additionally, the company stated that the wet weight of the Yamaha R2 stands at 149 kg.

The Yamaha R2 will be available across five different colour options, including Dark Bluish Grey, Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Matte White Pearl and Metallic Grey.

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Yamaha R2: Features and Equipment

The Yamaha R2 is equipped with a host of features including a 5-inch full-coloured TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and Y-connect, four different ride modes, LED position light, smart key system, telescopic front suspension, 282 mm radial-mounted four-pot calliper single floating disc, seat height of 810 mm and a wheelbase of 1,340 mm, among other features.

Yamaha’s Future Plans

The company intends to open more than 600 Blue Square dealerships by the end of this year. The bookings are currently open, while deliveries will commence from mid-September onwards.

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