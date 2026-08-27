Jawa 42 FJ All Stars launched in India with six new colour options

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 42 FJ All Stars in India, introducing six new colour options for its roadster . Prices start at ₹2,01,942 for the Aurora Green and Red Silver versions and go up to ₹2,15,942 for the Chrome variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Six new colour options introduced

The new 42 FJ All Stars is available in All Stars Aurora Green, All Stars Red Silver, All Stars Matte Black with Red Clad, All Stars Matte Black with Black Clad, All Stars Nebula Blue and All Stars Chrome. The Matte Black with Red Clad, Matte Black with Black Clad and Nebula Blue versions are priced at ₹2,07,942.

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The new paint schemes bring different combinations of colours and finishes to the motorcycle. The Red Silver version uses a red body with silver elements, while the Aurora Green gets a darker green finish. The two Matte Black versions distinguish themselves through red or black detailing. The Nebula Blue uses a dark blue finish, while the Chrome version features a chrome-heavy treatment with black detailing on the fuel tank.

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42 FJ continues with a 334cc engine

There are no mechanical changes to the 42 FJ as part of the All Stars update. The motorcycle continues to use Jawa's 334cc, liquid-cooled engine, which produces 29.1 PS and 29.6 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle uses a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, while the 42 FJ rides on 17-inch wheels. The motorcycle also continues with its existing chassis and mechanical package.

The 42 FJ was originally launched in India in September 2024, with prices starting at ₹1,99,142. The latest All Stars versions carry a higher starting price, with the range now extending to ₹2,15,942 for the Chrome variant.

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