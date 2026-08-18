Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi, Fascino 125 Fi scooters get new colours, styling and tech upgrades

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced new colours, styling and feature upgrades in its 125cc Fi hybrid scooters, including the RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino 125 Fi. The company has stated that the introduction of new colours and tech upgrades comes on the back of evolving consumer needs. The company further highlighted that the latest refresh caters to the young and style-conscious riders seeking the perfect blend of fashion, sportiness, performance, convenience, and connectivity in their everyday mobility.



Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid: New Colours, Features and Price

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets five new paint options, including Matte Black, Metallic Black, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Dark Matte Blue and Matte Titan. The Metallic Black-coloured RayZR with drum brakes has been priced at ₹79,880 (ex-showroom), while the RayZR with disc brakes, being offered in Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue and Ice Fluo Vermillion, has been priced at ₹87,680 (ex-showroom). Not only that, but the Street Rally version of the RayZR, which gets an LCD cluster being offered in Ice Fluo Vermillion and Matte Black, has been priced at ₹93,930 (ex-showroom). Lastly, the Street Rally version of the RayZR, which gets a TFT instrument cluster, is offered in Matte Titan and Matte Black and is priced at ₹1,00,440 (ex-showroom).

In addition, the Street Rally variant is now offered with a coloured TFT instrument cluster equipped with turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation for a more connected riding experience.

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Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: New Colours, Features and Price





Moreover, the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid also gets a makeover with eye-catching new shades and contemporary design accents. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid gets five new paint options, much like the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, including Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic, Matte Black and Yellow Cocktail, along with a special paint option of Metallic Orange Grey. The Yamaha Fascino S gets a metallic orange grey is being offered at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹99,030, while the Yamaha Fascino with disc brakes is offered in Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic and Matte Black at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹91,070. The Fascino with drum brakes is being offered in the Yellow Cocktail colour at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹78,980.

Both scooters are equipped with Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) Hybrid Technology, complemented by enhanced power assist, silent start system, and stop & start system (SSS). Further, the scooters come equipped with telescopic suspension, 21L under-seat storage, side-stand engine cut-off, E20 fuel compatibility, and smartphone connectivity. Additionally, the Fascino S and RayZR Street Rally offer the colour TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and answer-back functionality for added convenience and connectivity.

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