Yamaha R15 V4 receives second price hike since launch

The base price for the new Yamaha R15 V4 motorcycle now starts at ₹1,72,800 (ex-showroom).
Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new R15 V4.
Yamaha Motor India has once again revised prices for its new YZF-R15 V4 motorcycle in the country. It comes out as the third price hike announcement for the sports bike since its launch in September 2021.
The new-gen R15 V4 was initially launched in the country at a base price tag of ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom), the pricing was hiked by ₹3,000 in November 2021, and now the bike has again become costlier by ₹2,000.
Here is the detailed updated price list of the new motorcycle:
Metallic Red: ₹1,72,800
Dark Knight: ₹1,73,800
Racing Blue: ₹1,77,800
R15 M Grey: ₹1,82,800
R15 MotoGP: ₹1,82,800
Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new motorcycle. It continues to feature the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This engine has been rated to produce 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.
The new-gen YZF-R15 has been offered with some very high-spec equipment. The motorcycle gets the first-in-class features like traction control and quick shifter (optional). Moreover, there is also an assist and slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. The hardware package on the sports bike includes premium up side-down forks, an aluminium swingarm, and a delta box frame.