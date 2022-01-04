Top Sections
The Yamaha R15 has entered a new generation change for 2021.

Yamaha R15 V4 receives second price hike since launch

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2022, 04:58 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The base price for the new Yamaha R15 V4 motorcycle now starts at 1,72,800 (ex-showroom).

  • Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new R15 V4.

Yamaha Motor India has once again revised prices for its new YZF-R15 V4 motorcycle in the country. It comes out as the third price hike announcement for the sports bike since its launch in September 2021.

The new-gen R15 V4 was initially launched in the country at a base price tag of 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom), the pricing was hiked by 3,000 in November 2021, and now the bike has again become costlier by 2,000.

(Also Read: Best two-wheelers tested in 2021: From Suzuki Hayabusa to Yamaha Aerox 155)

Here is the detailed updated price list of the new motorcycle:

Metallic Red: 1,72,800

Dark Knight: 1,73,800

Racing Blue: 1,77,800

R15 M Grey: 1,82,800

R15 MotoGP: 1,82,800

Save for the price increment there has been no other change on the new motorcycle. It continues to feature the same 155cc, liquid-cooled engine with the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This engine has been rated to produce 18.1bhp of maximum power and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The new-gen YZF-R15 has been offered with some very high-spec equipment. The motorcycle gets the first-in-class features like traction control and quick shifter (optional). Moreover, there is also an assist and slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. The hardware package on the sports bike includes premium up side-down forks, an aluminium swingarm, and a delta box frame.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha MT-10 makes official debut: Key updates explained)

The company has also announced the launch of the more affordable version of the R15 V4, called R15 V4S. (More details here)

 

  • First Published Date : 04 Jan 2022, 04:58 PM IST