Check out the new colours on Yamaha FZ-S FI V4

The two new colours are Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black
Yamaha has made no mechanical changes to the FZ-S FI V4
The motorcycle will now be sold in a total of five colour options
The other three colours include Majesty Red, Metallic Grey and Metallic Black
The price of the bike in the two new colours is ₹1,28,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
The new colours cost ₹500 less than the three previous colours
The bike comes with features such as traction control system and single-channel Anti-lock braking system
It gets an LCD instrument cluster that shows essential information to the rider
It also supports Yamaha's enabled Y-Connect Bluetooth application