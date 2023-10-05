Check out the new colours on Yamaha FZ-S FI V4

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 05, 2023

The two new colours are Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black

Yamaha has made no mechanical changes to the FZ-S FI V4

The motorcycle will now be sold in a total of five colour options

The other three colours include Majesty Red, Metallic Grey and Metallic Black

The price of the bike in the two new colours is 1,28,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The new colours cost 500 less than the three previous colours

The bike comes with features such as traction control system and single-channel Anti-lock braking system

 It gets an LCD instrument cluster that shows essential information to the rider

 It also supports Yamaha's enabled Y-Connect Bluetooth application
