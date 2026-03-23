TVS Ronin-based cafe racer bike patented in India

The Ronin has emerged as a consistent volume driver for TVS Motor Company. Earlier in 2025, monthly sales hovered around 4,000 to 5,000 units, but more recently, the figure has crossed 8,000 units per month. The motorcycle has also inspired several custom builds and design explorations. Now, a fresh set of design patents suggests that TVS could be working on a café racer version based on the Ronin platform, potentially aimed at enthusiasts seeking a sportier take.

From the patent images, the motorcycle appears to adopt a more aggressive and performance-oriented design language. While it is expected to share its underpinnings with the standard Ronin, the riding ergonomics and overall personality look significantly altered. Sportier graphics, new paint schemes, and sharper detailing are likely to differentiate it further. Visually, the bike carries strong road presence, hinting at a focused café racer identity.

At the front, the motorcycle features a round headlamp, which will likely use LED lighting, in line with the fully LED setup seen on the current Ronin. A neatly integrated flyscreen sits above it, flowing well with the overall silhouette. This visor not only enhances the retro appeal but could also offer some degree of protection against wind and debris.

The design also incorporates a quarter fairing, reinforcing its old-school café racer inspiration. The bodywork appears well proportioned, with smooth, flowing surfaces, especially around the front section. Certain elements bear resemblance to the RR 310 Speedline concept showcased at MotoSoul 2025, particularly in the styling of the fairing and visor, which were developed by Smoked Garage.

Ergonomically, the bike features low-mounted clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs, indicating a more committed riding stance. A short, upswept exhaust replaces the standard Ronin’s unit, adding to the sporty character. The seat is slim and finished with a rear cowl, a hallmark of café racer styling, and could feature race-inspired numbering in its production form. The use of stickier, performance-oriented tyres also stands out as a clear shift from the dual-purpose type tyres that the Ronin uses currently.

Another notable change is the instrument cluster layout. Unlike the offset console on the regular Ronin, this version uses a centrally mounted display, similar to what has been seen on earlier factory custom concepts. Alloy wheels and a redesigned fuel tank are also expected to be part of the package.

Mechanically, the café racer is likely to retain the same 225.9 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine from the Ronin, producing around 18 hp and 19.93 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch. However, minor tuning adjustments could be introduced to better suit its sportier intent. As of now, the engine is quite torquey in the lower end but starts running out of steam in the top end. It is also quite smooth, which is complemented by a throaty exhaust note.

The overall dynamics are also expected to see notable revisions. The patent images suggest a sharper front-end geometry compared to the relaxed rake of the standard Ronin. Combined with the aggressive riding posture, improved weight distribution, and grippier tyres, this could result in a more engaging ride.

A firmer suspension setup is also likely, potentially featuring 41 mm USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking hardware could include a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS with Rain and Urban modes.

While a design patent does not confirm a production launch, introducing a café racer variant within the Ronin lineup would be a logical move. It would help TVS tap into a niche but growing segment, especially at a time when the quarter-litre space has limited options for buyers seeking a true café racer experience. Last year, TVS also filed a patent for the scrambler version of the Ronin.

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