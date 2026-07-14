TVS Ntorq 150 real-world mileage test: Here's what I got after 118 km

The TVS Ntorq 150 promises to be more than just a bigger-engined version of the familiar Ntorq 125 . It gets fresh styling, a more powerful 150cc engine and a long list of new features. But before diving into what it's like to ride, I wanted to answer the question that matters just as much to anyone considering one as their daily commuter: what kind of fuel efficiency can you actually expect?

To find out, I carried out a simple tank-to-tank mileage test. I filled the tank till auto cut-off, reset the trip meter and spent the next 118 kilometres riding through a mix of city roads and highways. Once I was done, I returned to the same fuel station, filled the tank again and calculated the mileage based on the fuel it consumed.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS iQube ₹1.15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility TVS Ntorq 150 ₹1.09 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,500/ month Check Eligibility Bajaj Chetak ₹96,504 EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy 450S ₹84,341 EMI starting at just ₹1,200/ month Check Eligibility Aprilia SR 160 ₹1.21 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility Aprilia SXR 125 ₹1.33 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,800/ month Check Eligibility

The TVS Ntorq 150 may feel familiar at first, but it doesn’t come across as repetitive. While the side panels and tail section echo the 125, the revised front end gives it a distinct identity.

A mix of city and highway commute

The route was anything but an economy run. There were stretches where the Ntorq cruised comfortably at 80-85 km/h on the highway, while the city section included enough bumper-to-bumper traffic to keep average speeds hovering around 10-15 km/h. In other words, the kind of riding most owners are likely to encounter during a typical week.

Spending over 100 kilometers with the scooter also gave me enough time to understand where TVS has got things right. The styling, for one, works really well. Yes, there are obvious similarities with the Ntorq 125, especially towards the rear, but the redesigned front end gives the 150 a stronger identity. The piano black panel surrounding the quad-projector headlamps looks smart without being overdone, and the scooter has just enough visual presence to stand out in traffic.

I also came away impressed by the new TFT instrument console. It's bright, crisp and easy to read at a glance, but what I appreciated more was how intuitive it is to use. The handlebar-mounted controls fall naturally to hand and have a solid, tactile feel. It's one of those details you don't really notice during a short ride, but over a longer journey, good ergonomics make a genuine difference.

The chassis, an evolution of the Ntorq 125’s already capable setup, feels well sorted, and that comes through in the way the scooter handles.

More than enough performance

Then there's the engine. The new 150cc motor develops 13 hp and 14.2 Nm of torque, and it gives the Ntorq exactly the kind of performance you'd expect from a scooter wearing the badge. It pulls cleanly away from traffic lights, gathers speed quickly enough for confident overtakes and never feels strained while cruising on the highway.

TVS also offers two riding modes: Race and City. On paper, the difference looks significant, with Race mode delivering the full 13 hp and City mode limiting output to 10 hp. Out on the road, however, the gap isn't nearly as dramatic. Unless you're riding aggressively or accelerating hard, both modes feel perfectly usable in everyday conditions.

The biggest surprise, though, wasn't the engine; it was how familiar the scooter felt around corners. The Ntorq has always been one of the better-handling scooters in its class, and thankfully that hasn't changed. The chassis feels light, predictable and eager to change direction, making it equally enjoyable while filtering through city traffic or taking the occasional sweeping bend on an open road.

The suspension is tuned on the firmer side, but I never found it uncomfortable. Most of the smaller imperfections simply disappear beneath you. Only larger potholes and sharper bumps send a noticeable jolt through the handlebars and seat.

The seat is well contoured with adequate cushioning, and longer rides remain comfortable. The 765 mm seat height keeps it accessible for most riders.

A couple of missed opportunities

Not everything is perfect, though. The 22-litre under-seat storage remains one of the scooter's weaker points. It still isn't large enough to swallow a full-face helmet, and I think those who are upgrading from the Ntorq 125 would have appreciated a little more practicality.

The other thing I found myself wishing for was a set of 14-inch wheels. The existing 12-inch setup does its job well enough, but larger wheels would have made the package feel a little more complete, especially considering where the Ntorq 150 sits in the market.

Also Read : TVS NTorq 150: 1 month in, and it's pulling me away from cars

The Ntorq 150 doesn’t try to reinvent things. It builds on a proven formula and refines it just enough to feel fresh.

What's the mileage?

Anyway, by the time I had covered 118 kilometres, it was time to head back to the fuel station. The tank took 2.43 litres of petrol to fill back to auto cut-off. That works out to a real-world fuel efficiency of 48 km/l. I'll admit, that number genuinely surprised me.

Considering the amount of highway riding involved, along with plenty of time spent crawling through rush-hour traffic, I expected the mileage to settle somewhere in the low-to-mid 40s. Instead, the Ntorq comfortably returned 48 km/l without me making any conscious effort to ride economically.

One thing worth mentioning is that I was riding solo throughout the test. Add a pillion or ride with a heavier throttle hand, and your mileage is likely to dip slightly.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: