TVS cautiously optimistic on festive demand, expects single-digit industry growth

TVS Motor Company , which introduced festive enhancements across its premium motorcycle portfolio of Apache and Ronin , is cautiously optimistic about the demand during the upcoming festive season. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant is expecting the Indian two-wheeler industry to post single-digit growth this festive season on account of a high base owing to consumer hesitation before the GST rate cut announced in late last year, ahead of Diwali 2025.

Speaking on the festive season expectation, Vimal Sumbly, Business Head, Premium segment, TVS Motor Company, told PTI that the auto OEM is looking at a single-digit festive growth for the industry because last year, due to GST, there was already a huge impact as people were holding back purchases for a long time before the festive season started.

Now, building on this momentum ahead of the festive season, TVS has unveiled 18 new motorcycles with enhancements across its premium range, including the Apache RTR 160, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 200 4V and RR 310, along with the Ronin.

Speaking on this, Sumbly said that this is the first time ever, in a single day, the company has launched 18 new motorcycles for the festive season. He also added that this year every product in the portfolio has been refreshed with upgrades and new colourways. While declining to share specific numbers on the contribution of premium motorcycles in the 150 cc and above segments, Sumbly said the segment accounts for 27% of the overall motorcycle industry, and that TVS's premium portfolio has grown at double the industry's pace.

Over the last two calendar years, the premium segment has grown at 12%, while TVS's premium portfolio expanded at 29% during the same period, which is more than double the segment's pace. TVS Motor Company President, India Two Wheeler Business, Gaurav Gupta said that while the two-wheeler industry recorded strong growth this FY27, he remains cautiously optimistic about demand in the upcoming festive season, as it braces for a high base effect.

The festive season in India began with Onam in Kerala on August 26 and faces a high base effect, as two-wheeler sales had surged sharply during last year's festive period following the GST rate cut, which boosted affordability and triggered strong retail demand, and continues to propel sales in the country's auto market. With GST-led gains already reflected in the September-December 2025 sales numbers, year-on-year growth comparisons this festive season are expected to be more challenging despite healthy underlying demand.

"As we go into this festive season and the second half of the year, the high base effect will come into play. But having said so, the overall demand, the overall flavour in the marketplace, we expect it to continue. It might get a bit moderated from the current growth rates, but we remain cautiously optimistic," Gupta said, while adding, “We remain cautiously optimistic, and hope demand remains bullish as we go along."

Speaking on the updated motorcycle range, Gupta said that TVS is rolling out refreshed and upgraded offerings in the premium and super-premium motorcycle segments, including in its Apache range, to widen customer choice during the festive season. "What you are seeing today is our offering in the premium and super-premium segment, where we have got refreshes and upgrades for our customers. This will help us offer more choice and variety, and bring more customers onto our Apache and the Ronin portfolio," he said.

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