Ather readies Hosur base with TVS ILP support to cater to festive demand

Festive season in India has always been the ultimate stress test for automakers. For electric two-wheeler maker Ather, that pressure will be absorbed at its Hosur facility, developed with TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP). The plant, built on a built-to-suit model, has already helped Ather scale output sharply, and this year it will be central to keeping deliveries smooth when demand spikes across the country.

Hosur: Building for the peak

The Hosur unit has given Ather both speed and flexibility. At full tilt, the facility has clocked a production rate of one vehicle every 0.46 seconds, a number that underlines how critical the location is for the brand. For the upcoming season, TVS ILP is working on expanding charging infrastructure at the site, optimising battery assembly lines and streamlining warehousing space. The plant’s proximity to South India’s consumption hubs helps cut down distribution time, an advantage when Tier II and III cities increasingly account for festive demand.

Ramnath Subramaniam, Joint Managing Director, TVS ILP, said, “By positioning parks closer to consumption hubs, we help our partners stay ahead of demand surges while maintaining service excellence." Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Ather Energy, added, “At Ather, TVS ILP’s infrastructural and tech-enabled solutions have enabled timely, cost-effective expansion."

Also Read : TVS Orbiter vs Ather Rizta: Which electric scooter offers better value

Ather Community Day 2025

While logistics prepare Ather for the immediate festival surge, the company’s Community Day 2025 event in Bengaluru pointed to its longer-term direction. Ather unveiled its new EL platform, designed to support multiple battery sizes and scooter configurations, giving it scope to diversify its line-up. It also rolled out AtherStack 7.0, a software update bringing crash alerts, pothole warnings and voice interaction in Indian languages.

The showcase went beyond updates. Concept models like the EL01, aimed at larger maxi-style scooters, and Redux, a lightweight moto-scooter, suggest that Ather is experimenting with form as well as function. The company also spoke of faster charging solutions and incremental accessories, showing that its strategy is not only about hardware but about the broader ownership experience.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: