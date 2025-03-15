Copyright © HT Media Limited
TVS Apache RTX 300 ADV design patent filed. Here's how the motorcycle will look

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 15 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM
  • TVS Apache RTX 300 was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
TVS Apache RTX 300 will use brand's new RTX D4 engine that was unveiled at MotoSoul last year.

TVS Motor Company is preparing to launch its new adventure tourer motorcycle in the Indian market. When launched, it will be called Apache RTX 300 and it is one of the most awaited motorcycle. Now, the design patent for the Apache RTX 300 has been filed and it reveals how the motorcycle will look once it is launched. We can expect that the TVS Motor Company has started preparing for the launch and the ADV should be officially unveiled in the coming 2-3 months.

TVS Apache RTX 300 looks like a proper adventure tourer with a beak-like mudguard, a windscreen along with a split headlamp setup. There is a split seat setup that seems large enough for the rider and the pillion and the riding triangle would also be commanding because of the tall handlebar. The model that was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was equipped with several accessories such as crash guards, knuckle guards, a top box and side panniers as well.

Also Read : MotoSoul 2024: TVS unveils new 300 cc engine with 35 bhp. Check details

The Apache RTX 300 is a road-biased adventure tourer so it uses a 19-inch wheel in the front and a 17-inch rear. The alloy wheels are wrapped with tubeless tyres. Suspension duties are performed by upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. There would be dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer.

Being a TVS, the Apache RTX 300 will come loaded with features. There would be all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. Apart from this, we can expect that TVS will offer ride-by-wire which will enable riding modes. Other features that TVS might offer are ABS modes, cruise control and traction control.

Powering the Apache RTX 300 will be the new RTX D4 engine that was unveiled at MotoSoul. It is a 299cc, single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox. As of now, it is not known whether there will be a quickshifter on offer or not.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2025, 10:23 AM IST
