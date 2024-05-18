TVS Apache RTR 160 Black Edition launched: What makes it special?

TVS has launched the Black Edition of the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V
The motorcycles only get cosmetic changes over the standard version
As the name suggests, the motorcycles are finished in black.
There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycles.
The Apache RTR 160 4V is India’s most powerful 160cc oil cooled motorcycle putting out 17 bhp at 9250 power.
The segment first ride modes are a combination of engine and ABS mode to give 3 modes – Sport, Urban and Rain
Both motorcycles come with best-in-segment performance features including three ride modes, digital LCD cluster, LED headlamp and taillamp and GTT.
The Apache RTR 160 4V costs Rs 1,24,870 ex-showroom
The Apache RTR 160 is priced at Rs 1,20,420 ex-showroom.