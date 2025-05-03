New Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition pays homage to Isle of Man TT legend

Having globally launched the updated Triumph Trident 660 last year, the British motorcycle brand has recently taken the wraps off a new, racing-inspired special edition for the popular middleweight naked. The Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition features a tri-colour paint scheme alongside all the rider-focused upgrades from the model's latest generation. This special edition pays homage to Triumph’s iconic five-time Isle of Man TT winner, Slippery Sam.

The Trident 660 Triple Tribute pays homage to Triumph's Isle of Man TT success with a new tri-colour paint scheme and new accessories as standard.

The Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition bears a sporty graphic scheme on a Sapphire Black body with Cobalt Blue and Diablo Red highlights. The fuel tank features the ‘67’ race number graphic, a nod to the 750 cc Trident that won five consecutive victories at the TT in the 1970s.

The bike rides on 17-inch Diablo Red wheels and wears a Sapphire Black flyscreen with matching Triple Tribute graphics. The flyscreen, along with the belly pan and Triumph Shift Assist, is standard on the Triple Tribute Edition, features that are otherwise available as add-ons on the base Trident 660.

Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute: Features

The Trident 660 brings Optimised Cornering ABS, which uses inputs from an Internal Measurement Unit (IMU) to adjust braking parameters. Aside from this, the bike features Optimised Traction Control as well as Cruise Control, a feature that is now standard on the model.

The Trident 660 features three riding modes – Road, Rain, and Sport – which can be enabled through the colour TFT display. This unit is compatible with My Triumph Connectivity System, providing riders access to features such as media controls and turn-by-turn navigation.

Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute: Engine and Specifications

The 67 race number graphic on the Trident 660 Triple Tribute is a nod to the iconic 750 cc Trident that won five consecutive victories at the Isle of Man TT.

In terms of the powertrain, the Trident 660 Triple Tribute is identical to the standard model. Driven by a 660 cc inline-three cylinder liquid-cooled engine, the middleweight naked makes 81 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 63.7 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a Triumph Shift Assist quickshifter.

The motorcycle is built around a tubular steel frame with 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a pre-load adjustable Showa monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from twin 310 mm front discs and a single 255 mm rear disc.

The Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute is priced from $8,595, which is approximately ₹7.26 lakh. If Triumph Motorcycles chooses to bring this special edition over to Indian shores, expect to pay a slight premium.

