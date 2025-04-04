Triumph Thruxton 400 spotted in India ahead of launch

After the success of the Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400 , Triumph is now preparing to expand the lineup with a new motorcycle. It will be a cafe racer and there is a possibility that it might be called Thruxton 400 .

The forthcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 features a classic bullet-style semi-fairing integrated into the body of the Speed 400. This fairing design mirrors that of the Speed 1200 RR. Additionally, the prototype is equipped with clip-on handlebars, a bubble visor, and sleek lines that harmoniously blend with the overall design. Importantly, Triumph has revamped the tail section, incorporating a rear seat cowl to establish a distinct identity for this model. The inclusion of bar-end mirrors is also part of the modifications.

The Thruxton 400 takes inspiration from the larger Thruxton R. (Instagram/ @varun_ro)

While there has been no announcement regarding changes to the powertrain, it is anticipated that the Triumph Thruxton 400 will retain the same 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, coupled with a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle is expected to maintain the existing USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension, with the braking system and wheels likely remaining unchanged.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing with wire-spoke wheels. New XE trim coming soon?

However, Triumph may adjust the rake and trail to provide a different riding experience. Spy images indicate that the Thruxton 400 test mule features a blacked-out exhaust from the Speed T4, raising questions about whether this will be a temporary component or if it will be replaced by the aluminum-finished exhaust seen on the Speed 400.

The Triumph Thruxton 400 is set to be a global offering, reviving the Thruxton name, especially since sales of the Thruxton 1200 concluded at the end of 2024 worldwide. This new model will carry on the legacy in a fresh segment, enhancing the brand's competitive edge. Further details about the Thruxton 400 are expected to emerge in the coming months, with a launch anticipated towards the year's end.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: