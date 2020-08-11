Triumph Street Triple R launched in India and it's cheaper than you think

Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday has launched the new Street Triple R in the Indian market at a highly aggressive price tag of ₹8.84 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). With the introduction of the new Street Triple R, the middleweight naked segment is now an even more competitive space.

The new Street Triple R has been positioned below the top-of-the-line Street Triple RS model which recently received a price hike in India.

The bike sources power from the familiar 765 cc in-line three-cylinder engine which is BS 6-compliant. This engine has been tuned to deliver 118 PS of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. In the 'RS', this engine is present in a slightly more powerful 123 PS/ 79 Nm form.

The bike comes loaded with a host of state-of-the-art rider support technologies such as the new Triumph Shift Assist up & down quickshifter, 3 riding modes, and ride-by-wire, ABS & traction control.

Its riding modes include Road, Rain, and Sport. These can be selected using the Street Triple R’s LCD instrument panel. The Rain mode restricts peak power to 100 PS for a safer and smoother ride.

Speaking on the launch of the new Street Triple R, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India said: “The premium middle-weight segment is growing in India and is becoming more competitive. With the introduction of the R we strengthen our position in this category. The R is the perfect proposition for someone who wants an agile, middle weight street naked with racing DNA. It packs all the punch of the RS, offering the best of both worlds given its lineage with the Triumph Moto2 engines".

The front suspension duty is handled by the Showa 41 mm upside down separate function big piston forks (SF-BPF) which can be adjusted for compression damping, rebound damping and preload. At the rear sits a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock which is also adjustable for compression, rebound damping and preload.

The Street Triple R rubs shoulders with the KTM 790 Duke, Kawasaki Z900 and the Ducati Monster 821.