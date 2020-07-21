Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Triumph Motorcycles India to hike prices of Bonneville series in August
Triumph Bonneville T120 pictured.
Triumph Bonneville T120 pictured.

Triumph Motorcycles India to hike prices of Bonneville series in August

Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 10:39 AM IST

  • Triumph Motorcycles India is currently selling its entire BS 6 Bonneville range of bikes on the same prices as the previous BS 4 models.
  • The Bonneville series of motorcycles are the highest-selling models in the company's line-up.

Triumph Motorcycles India is currently selling its entire BS 6 Bonneville range of bikes on the same prices as the previous BS 4 spec models. While earlier the price hike was slated for July but the same has been postponed to August now.

The Triumph Bonneville series of motorcycles are the highest-selling models in the company's line-up. The range comprises Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Bonneville Speedmaster bikes. The entire range has been updated to the latest BS 6 emission standards.

(Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles ventures into e-bicycle space with Trekker GT)

As far as current pricing is concerned, the Street Twin costs 7.45 lakh, Bonneville T100 stands at 8.87 lakh, Bonneville T120 and Speedmaster are both priced at 9.97 lakh and 11.33 lakh, respectively. The prices may see a hike of around 20,000 to 30,000 depending up on the model.

Moreover, the company has recently also hiked pricing of its Street Triple RS model by 20,000. The bike is now priced at 11.33 lakh.

(Also Read: 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spotted for the first time)

The company is also gearing up to launch the new Street Triple R soon. Select Triumph Motorcycles' dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings on the bike. It is going to be a heavily updated bike against the base Street Triple S, though it also misses out on some of the high-end goodies seen on the latest 'RS' model. When launched, the Street Triple R will be placed below the Street Triple RS. It is expected to sit in the price range of somewhere around 9.70 lakh to 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the 2020 Kawasaki Z900, BMW F 900 R and KTM 790 Duke.

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

