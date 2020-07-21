Triumph Motorcycles India to hike prices of Bonneville series in August

Triumph Motorcycles India is currently selling its entire BS 6 Bonneville range of bikes on the same prices as the previous BS 4 spec models. While earlier the price hike was slated for July but the same has been postponed to August now.

The Triumph Bonneville series of motorcycles are the highest-selling models in the company's line-up. The range comprises Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Bonneville Speedmaster bikes. The entire range has been updated to the latest BS 6 emission standards.

As far as current pricing is concerned, the Street Twin costs ₹7.45 lakh, Bonneville T100 stands at ₹8.87 lakh, Bonneville T120 and Speedmaster are both priced at ₹9.97 lakh and ₹11.33 lakh, respectively. The prices may see a hike of around ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 depending up on the model.

Moreover, the company has recently also hiked pricing of its Street Triple RS model by ₹20,000. The bike is now priced at ₹11.33 lakh.

The company is also gearing up to launch the new Street Triple R soon. Select Triumph Motorcycles' dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings on the bike. It is going to be a heavily updated bike against the base Street Triple S, though it also misses out on some of the high-end goodies seen on the latest 'RS' model. When launched, the Street Triple R will be placed below the Street Triple RS. It is expected to sit in the price range of somewhere around ₹9.70 lakh to ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of the 2020 Kawasaki Z900, BMW F 900 R and KTM 790 Duke.

(All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)