2020 Triumph Street Triple R to launch soon, unofficial bookings commence

Triumph Motorcycles India is gearing up to launch the new Street Triple R soon. Sources tell HT Auto that the launch is slated for the coming week. Also, select Triumph dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings on the bike.

As the name suggests, the Street Triple R will be placed under the Street Triple RS. The latter was launched in India a few weeks back.

The new Street Triple R is a heavily updated bike against the base Street Triple S, though at the same time it misses out on some of the high-end goodies available with the latest 'RS' model.

(Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles ventures into e-bicycle space with Trekker GT)

It comes with up-down quickshifter, riding modes, Brembo M4.32 brake calipers (front), fully adjustable Showa suspension and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. It also gets a LCD multi-functional instrument console featuring a digital speedometer, fuel gauge, trip computer, analog tachometer, lap timer, gear position indicator, and TPMS info.

In terms of mechanicals, it runs on the same 765 cc in-line three-cylinder BS 6-compliant engine which produces slightly lesser 116 PS of power at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of torque at 9,400 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. For the record, the same engine produces 123 PS/ 79 Nm in the top-spec 'RS' model.

It going to sit in a price range of somewhere around ₹9.70 lakh to ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of its rivals include 2020 Kawasaki Z900, BMW F 900 R and KTM 790 Duke.

(Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles India launches Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black)

Triumph Motorcycle India has also recently increased the pricing of the Street Triple RS. (full details here). The company has also launched the new Tiger 900 at ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).