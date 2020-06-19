Triumph Motorcycles on Friday launched the new Tiger 900 in India The all-new adventure tourer starts at ₹13.70 lakh* for the base GT variant. The higher 'Rally' and the top-spec 'Rally Pro' variants are priced at ₹14.35 lakh* and ₹15.50 lakh*, respectively.

While earlier, the Tiger 900 was slated to arrive in May, the launch was delayed due to Covid-19-related challenges. The company however has been on a product launch streak since it has introduced three new bikes - 2020 Street Triple RS, Black Editions of Bonneville T100 and T120 motorcycles, over the last few months.

The new Tiger 900 comes as a replacement to the much-acclaimed Tiger 800 adventurer. It arrives on the Indian shores via CBU (Completely Built Unit) route.

Triumph claims that the bike's 900 cc, inline-triple engine has been designed with new 'Siamese' liners which allows higher capacity and torque. The engine delivers 93.9 PS of power and 87 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. It's been said to posses a twin-cylinder-like character and feature 1-3-2 firing order.

The new Tiger 900 is a significant update in terms of feature and equipment. It benefits from a new 7-inch TFT instrument console with four different information layout and colurs. It also gets My Triumph connectivity system featuring GoPro controls, Heated grips and heated seats featuring separate pillion control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Electronic cruise control, Bi-directional quick-shifter among an array of new features.

Triumph will also hike pricing of the 2020 Street Triple RS in July.

*Ex-showroom