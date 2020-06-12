Triumph Motorcycles India launches Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black

Triumph Motorcycles on Friday introduced the all-new Black Editions of the famous Bonneville T100 and T120 retro classic bikes in the Indian market.

The Bonneville T100 Black has been priced at ₹8,87,400* and the bigger Bonneville T120 Black retails at ₹9,97,600*.

The new Black Editions have been introduced to enhance the iconic Bonneville characters of the bikes with dark and sensuous paint schemes. While the T100 Black is available in two colours - Jet Black and Matt Black, the T120 Black is available in Jet Black and Matt Graphite options.

As per Triumph, "The Black Editions are a tribute to the legendary 1959 Bonneville and incorporate the styling and character of the Bonneville DNA."

The Bonneville T100 features a 900 cc high torque parallel-twin engine. This is a liquid-cooled engine with 270 degrees firing order. It is known to deliver 54 PS of power at 5,900 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3,230 rpm. It is available with a 5-speed gearbox. Some of the main electronics and ride assist bits on the T100 include ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and USB charging socket.

The bigger T120 gets a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine. It delivers 79 PS of power at 6,550 rpm and 105 Nm of torque at 3,100 rpm. Unlike the T100, it gets a 6-speed gearbox.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India said: “ The T100 Black and T120 Black have taken forward the heritage of the Bonneville family with classic design and modern capabilities. Both the motorcycles are being offered with Triumph Motorcycles’ custom accessory range and the riders can choose from more than 150 high-quality accessories to make their Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black customized to reflect their personality."

*Ex-showroom