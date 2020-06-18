Triumph ventures into e-bicycle space with Trekker GT

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the world commutes. There is a rising trend of bicycles and ebikes which has been witnessed recently across the globe. Now, the UK based sports bike maker, Triumph Motorcycles who has a reputation for making world class super bikes, jumped into the electric bicycle segment with the launch of Trekker GT.

Though Triumph entering into ebikes segment might sound surprising, but the idea fits in with its storied history since Triumph started out as a bicycle company in 1884. The Trekker GT is the first Triumph-branded bicycle to be produced since the mid-1970s.

The Triumph Trekker GT has a full range of 90 miles (145 km) and comes fitted with a 250 watt motor and a 504 watt hour battery. Its Shimano-made powertrain has a full output of 60 Newton-meters (44 pound-feet). For the record, this output is equivalent to the torque produced in some middleweight motorcycles present in the market today.

Its electric drivetrain weighs just 6.6 pounds (3 kg) and the battery pack is lockable with the frame. In terms of overall weight, the bike tips the scales at around 53 pounds (24 kg).

Its features a display which is also Shimano manufactured. It allows the rider to switch between four different options. The console also displays functions such as speed, distance, trip time, gear, range, and remaining battery power.

Its equipment and feature list includes Shimano Deore M6000 brakes with 180 mm (front) /160 mm (rear) discs, Deore Shadow 10-speed shifter and rear mechanism, RockShox Paragon forks (65 mm travel), LED lighting, matte black mudguards and pannier rack, a 270 mm U-lock, and cast aluminum Triumph badging.

In terms of pricing, the Triumph Trekker GT will go on sale in Europe, the UK, and the US for £2,950 (approximately $3,318/ ₹2.52 lakh).

Triumph Motorcycles isn’t alone among motorbike firms wanting to jump onboard the burgeoning ebike bandwagon as Ducati also introduced its e-bikes in 2019.