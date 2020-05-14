The world has changed as we know it and people are now opting out of shared mobility for obvious reasons, as a result, huge growth in the sales of bicycles and e-bikes is currently being witnessed, especially in some European countries. The new trend has forced authorities to invest in an infrastructure which supports the latest mobility trend and thus plant new biking lanes.

In an exclusive telephonic interaction with HT Auto, Bipul Chandra, MD, Ducati India said that the company will introduce its e-bikes in India when the market is ready.

"If the market is there Ducati would be happy to bring its electric bikes range in the Indian market. As of now, we have a very limited capacity to produce those bikes and we already have bookings in the European market where customers are waiting. So, in terms of the Indian market, we are yet not in a position to supply because of our output you can say. In time, when the production is ready and the Indian market is mature enough, we can bring and sell the electric bikes in India and we'll be happy to do that." Chandra told HT Auto.

Ducati MIG-RR limited edition, MIG-S and the e-Scrambler (left to right)

For the uninitiated, Ducati has several 'very premium' e-bikes in its international line-up which were revealed last year. The list includes MIG-RR limited edition, MIG-S and the e-Scrambler. Ducati partnered with 'Thok e-bikes' for manufacturing of these high-end e-bicycles.

The top-spec 'MIG-RR' is restricted to just 50 units worldwide and comes kitted with some very high-end equipment including 6061 T4-T6 aluminium frame, Shimano - 504Wh battery (Eco, Trail, Boost and Power-Walk mode assistance) and Shimano XT - 11-speed transmission. Its suspension kit features Kashima Factory Series: FOX 36 Float fork (front) with 170 mm travel and FOX DPX2 shock (rear) with 160 mm travel.

As far as pricing is concerned, it costs whopping 8,890 € which converts to ₹7,26,215.18. While other e-bikes in the list such as MIG-S and e-Scrambler cost 4,699 € ( ₹3,83,856.60) and 3.699 € ( ₹3,02,167.60), respectively.