Triumph Motorcycles India announced on its social media handles that the launch of Tiger 900 will take place on June 19. This will be company's second launch for June after Black Editions of Bonneville T100 and T120 motorcycles.

The Tiger 900 was earlier slated for May launch, but Covid-19 related challenges forced the company to push back the launch date.

The Tiger 900 is a replacement to the widely acclaimed Tiger 800. It will be a completely new model and not just an update of the old model.

It will arrive on the Indian shores via CBU (Completely Built Unit) route and will be available in three variants: Rally Pro, the road-focused GT line, and Rally.

The Tiger 900 will see a significant jump in terms of design, features and technology. It will come with 6 different riding modes, a 7-inch TFT instrument console, My Triumph connectivity system featuring GoPro controls, Electronic cruise control, Bi-directional quick-shifter, Heated grips and heated seats featuring separate pillion control and Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

It will employ a 888 cc, inline-triple engine which is responsible for delivering 93.9 PS of power and 87 Nm of torque. The engine features a 5-speed transmission. The engine is claimed to have a twin-cylinder-like character. It will have a firing order of 1-3-2.

In terms of pricing, the Tiger 900 GT is likely to have a price of around ₹12 lakh, while the top-spec Tiger 900 Rally Pro could demand a premium of ₹15 lakh (Both prices ex-showroom).

The company will also introduce a price hike on the 2020 Street Triple RS in July. With the price increment the bike will turn dearer by ₹20,000. (Full details here)