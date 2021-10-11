Say hello to an e-bike for the ‘stylish’ teen. India launch soon

Electric mobility startup - Corrit Electric - is gearing up to launch its first ever electric bike and the country's first indigenous fat tyre e-bike at the end of this month. Called the Hover scooter, the electric bike will first be launched in Delhi, followed by other cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune in the first phase.

In the second phase, the e-mobility firm will expand its presence to other metro cities beginning next year. Corrit Electric has initiated pre-bookings for the Hover scooter at a token amount of ₹1,100 with deliveries scheduled to start from November 25.

The electric bike has been specifically designed for children in the age group of group of 12 to 18 years. It can also be used at tourists spots such as Goa and Jaipur for moving around. The electric bike will be offered in as many as six colors options including Red, Yellow, Blue, Pink, Purple and Black. It can also be customized as per the customer’s preferences.

The two-seater electric bike offers a load carrying capacity of 250 kg. It features dual disc e-brake,comes with tubeless tyres and dual shock absorbers for a smooth and safe ride. Since the electric bike comes with a restricted speed limit, the riders will not need a driver's license for driving the Hover scooter.

Corrit Electric will offer various payment options to customers such as purchasing the e-bike with upfront payment or buying using a loan. Customers can also lease the Hover scooter for as long as they want to. Further, the electric bike comes with a buy-back option at an assured value after three years of purchase.

With the launch of the Hover scooter, the e-mobility company is aiming to make transportation sustainable, environmentally-friendly as well as provide convenient commuting for teenagers. “India’s vast automobile sector… (has) a scarcity of personal vehicle options for teenagers, hence, the idea of introducing Hover incepted," said Mayur Misra, co-founder at Corrit Electric. “We are the only brand in the country at the moment who is introducing an electric scooter specifically for the school going kids," he added.

Corrit Electric has also established its R&D center and the first factory in Delhi.