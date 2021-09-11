Electric bikes, scooters that you can ride without a license in India

Electric bikes, scooters that you can ride without a license in India1 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2021, 02:21 PM IST
Some battery-powered two-wheelers with a power output less than 250 watts and top speed lower than 25kmph come under the category of electric bicycles or E-bikes, as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). These vehicles can be ridden even without a proper driving license. Find below the list of a few such vehicles that can be ridden even without a valid driver’s license in India.
Joy E-Bike Monster ( ₹98,999): The mini battery-powered monkey bike from Joy E-Bike appears to have taken inspiration from the famed Honda Grom. It employs a 250kW hub motor along with a lithium-ion battery pack that has been rated to deliver a full charge range of 75 km. Part of the kit includes a digital screen, disc brakes, premium-looking upside-down forks, monoshock and alloy wheels.
Lohia Oma Star Li ( ₹51,750): The Oma Star Li is one of the most affordable offerings in its segment. It comes with features such as halogen bulb headlamp and bulb tail lamp, a lockable front glovebox, a digital instrument console, and a long grab rail that extends to a rear rack. It uses a 250-watt hub motor and a lithium-ion battery pack which is claimed to offer 60km of full charge range.
Okinawa Lite ( ₹59,990): The funky-looking scooter from Okinawa comes with a long list of modern features such as LED headlamp, digital instrument console, USB smartphone charging port, remote start/lock, and LED tail lamp. It also gets a removable lithium-ion battery pack which delivers a full range of 60km.
Ampere Reo Elite ( ₹59,990): The Reo Elite EV gets a 250-watt BLDC hub motor with a top speed of 25 kmph. It has been offered in both lead-acid and lithium-ion battery options. It offers a range (claimed) of 60 kmph.