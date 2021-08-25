Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Rugged e-scooters launched, may make conventional scooters seem expensive
With 12 sensors and a motor that powers it to a top speed of 70kmph, the Rugged electric scooter can be a viable option for city commutes.

Rugged e-scooters launched, may make conventional scooters seem expensive

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2021, 02:35 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Rugged G1 and G1+ from ebikeGo benefit from FAME II and state-level subsidies.

  • The Rugged electric scooters have a 160 km range and the batteries may be replaced without the need for the rider to even get off.
  • The electric scooter can be unlocked using a mobile app.

eBikeGo on Wednesday launched Rugged electric scooters in the Indian market in two versions - G1 and G1+, with a starting price of 79,999. The G1+ has been priced at 89,999 and both prices include FAME II subsidies. The prices, however, would go down further once state-level subsidies are brought into play. While it is an attractive price proposition, the Rugged electric scooters are banking on range and performance to further bolster its case in a fast expanding electric scooter market in the country.

Rugged electric scooter boast of two 2 kWh batteries that can be replaced. eBikeGo claims that the batteries can be charged in 3.5 hours and have a range of around 160 kms. There is also a 3kW motor that helps the electric scooter to hit a top speed of 70 kmph. “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of Rugged, India's most sustainable, intelligent, and sturdy electric moto-scooter, after significant study and a three-year wait," said Irfan Khan, Founder of and CEO at eBikeGo. 

Add to compare
Add to compare
Creon
Ex-showroom price
₹70,000* Onwards
Add to compare
Hunk
Ex-showroom price
₹70,040* Onwards
Add to compare

Rugged electric scooter has a storage capacity of 30 litres and an anti-theft feature claims to ensure safety of the EV when left unattended. Additionally, the Rugged app can be used to remotely unlock the e-scooter and ride it. There are as many as 12 sensors as well. "With 4G, BLE, CAN bus, GPS/IRNSS, 42 inputs/outputs, serial ports, and a comprehensive modular sensor suite, it is the world's most advanced 2W IoT system," states a press release issued by the company.

Designed and manufactured in India, ebikeGo claims that Rugged electric scooter - much like its name - is tough enough to tackle challenging road conditions in the country. The company, to back its claim, is also offering a seven-year warranty on the chassis. The EV will be manufactured in Coimbatore.

Bookings are open for the Rugged electric scooter on the company website for a refundable amount of 499.

 

  • First Published Date : 25 Aug 2021, 02:30 PM IST