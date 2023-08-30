Paris votes to put an end to electric scooters: Here's why

Published Aug 30, 2023

Paris will become the first European capital to do so

Residents voted by almost 90% in an April referendum to ban the scooters

 The ban applies to rental scooters which have been...

...offered by several operators like Tier, Lime and Dott since 2018

 People will still be able to use privately-owned contraptions

The move came after people complained of riders jostling through pedestrians on pavements

They even dumped their rides awkwardly at intersections

Only a small zone in central Paris will have scooters available

However, some people have not been happy with the ban
