Paris votes to put an end to electric scooters: Here's why

Paris will become the first European capital to do so
Residents voted by almost 90% in an April referendum to ban the scooters
The ban applies to rental scooters which have been...
...offered by several operators like Tier, Lime and Dott since 2018
People will still be able to use privately-owned contraptions
The move came after people complained of riders jostling through pedestrians on pavements
They even dumped their rides awkwardly at intersections
Only a small zone in central Paris will have scooters available
However, some people have not been happy with the ban