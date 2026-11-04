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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son Of A Gun Special Edition Revealed; Limited To 100 Units

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun special edition revealed; limited to 100 units

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2026, 16:04 pm
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Royal Enfield unveiled the Shotgun 650 ‘Son of a Gun’ at EICMA 2026, a Deus Ex Machina collaboration limited to 100 units worldwide, with deliveries expected in 2027

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun special edition revealed; limited to 100 units
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun special edition revealed; limited to 100 units

Eicher-owned entity Royal Enfield has revealed a limited-run special edition of the Shotgun 650, called ‘Son of a Gun ’, at EICMA 2026. Developed with Deus Ex Machina, the special edition gets a unique paint scheme, cosmetic updates and accessories that distinguish it from the standard Shotgun 650. Production will be limited to 100 units worldwide, with customer deliveries planned for 2027.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun: Design

The ‘Son of a Gun’ features a deep red, cream and gold colour combination. The fuel tank carries Royal Enfield and Deus collaboration graphics, while the side panels receive additional detailing. Contrast-cut alloy wheels add to its distinctive appearance.

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The motorcycle’s parallel-twin engine is finished with piano-black covers, complementing the darker sections of the bodywork. It also gets a brown leather seat with subtle Deus embroidery and matching brown handlebar grips. The collaboration focuses on custom finishes and detailing rather than changes to the motorcycle’s core design.

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Each of the 100 motorcycles will be accompanied by an exclusive Royal Enfield x Deus souvenir jacket. Made from stone-washed sateen fabric, the jacket features heritage-inspired typography and a custom inner lining inspired by the motorcycle’s colour scheme.

Royal Enfield showcased the custom Shotgun 650 at EICMA alongside a broader lineup of motorcycles and upcoming models. These included the flagship Himalayan 750, which is scheduled to go on sale in India later this month, and the Continental GT 750, set to arrive next year in two variants and with two-wheel configurations.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2026, 16:04 pm IST

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