2028 KTM 450 RC showcased at 2026 EICMA; production to start in late 2027

Austrian automaker KTM has unveiled the new 450 RC at EICMA 2026, a twin-cylinder supersport motorcycle aimed at the entry- and mid-displacement performance bike segments. The 2028 KTM 450 RC has been developed with a dedicated chassis setup, engine calibration and specifications.

KTM 450 RC: Suspension and Brakes

The suspension package of the KTM 450 RC comprises fully adjustable WP APEX units at both ends. Up front, it gets a 43 mm WP APEX USD fork with compression and rebound adjustment, while the rear features a WP APEX monoshock with preload and rebound adjustability. The rear shock is mounted to a single-sided swingarm. The braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc paired with a four-piston radial WP calliper, while the company has opted for a lightweight single-disc setup to reduce unsprung mass and complement the motorcycle’s handling characteristics. In addition, the 450 RC also comes equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres as standard.

KTM 450 RC: Features

The new supersport motorcycle gets an electronics package typically offered on higher-end models in KTM’s Street range. Its rider-assistance features include cornering ABS, dual-channel ABS with Road and Supermoto modes, and multiple riding modes. Not only that, but these functions can be accessed through a 5-inch TFT instrument display. Moreover, the motorcycle also gets USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

Lastly, the 450cc engine-equipped motorcycle is equipped with premium braking hardware and electronic rider aids; the KTM 450 RC is positioned to offer a combination of performance, handling and safety technology in the mid-displacement supersport category.

Also Read : Harley-Davidson X350T unveiled at EICMA 2026 with 350cc engine

KTM 450 RC launch timeline

Production of the KTM 450 RC is scheduled to begin in late 2027, with the motorcycle set to arrive as a 2028 model-year offering. The company is expected to announce complete technical specifications and market-specific availability details closer to the start of production.

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