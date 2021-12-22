Royal Enfield announces second season of Art of Motorcycling

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Royal Enfield, has recently announced the commencement of the second season of Art of Motorcycling. The company says that its latest Art of Motorcycling campaign aims to fuel creativity amongst artists, creators and motorcycling enthusiasts.
The Chennai-based retro motorcycle maker said that it has collaborated with experts from different creative domains for the new season.
Royal Enfield informed in a press note sent recently that the company will provide chances to the top three winners of this season to collaborate with the company to co-create their own capsule range under the mentorship of the jury members. The winners will also get a chance to get their designs featured on the company's official website. The runner-ups will be awarded an internship opportunity with Royal Enfield’s design team.
Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, “ Through the Art Of Motorcycling campaign, Royal Enfield aims at providing a unique platform for Designers, Artists, Illustrators and Motorcycling enthusiasts to illustrate their love for motorcycling and share tales from their journeys with the world creatively. We are extremely humbled with the response we received for the last season and we intend to take #ArtOfMotorcycling Season 2 a notch higher, to inspire, mentor and encourage enthusiasts across the country. This season we are thrilled to have three creative maestros from different genres, design, photography and art to mentor the participants and offer one of a kind learning experience."