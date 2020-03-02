Revolt RV400 electric bike price hiked

Revolt Intellicorp, the Gurugram based electric two-wheeler maker has hiked the price of its RV400 electric bike.

The Revolt RV400 is a comparatively new product in the market. It was launched in August 2019 and was offered on a monthly subscription plan (MRP- My Revolt Plan). Under this scheme, the bike was available at ₹3,499 per month for a time period of 37 months. Now, this plan isn't valid since the bike has turned costlier.

Under the new plan, the RV400 can now be bought by paying INR 3,999 for '38' months, instead of earlier 37 months (MRP scheme). On the other hand, if the customer is interested in paying the full amount in one go, then the price is set at ₹1,03,999 plus ₹3,999 as a one-time booking amount. This makes the motorcycle ₹5,000 more expensive in comparison to the previous amount. For the record, these prices include the subsidies under the FAME II scheme but doesn't include charges from the registration cost, insurance, smart card and the one-time 4G connectivity cost for 3 years which is mandatory.

In terms of mechanicals and tech specs, the Revolt RV400 uses a 72V, 3.24 kWh battery pack which delivers charge to 3 kW rated motor. It is capable of churning out 50 Nm of peak torque. The company claims that the motorcycle has a top-speed of 85 km/hr.

As far as features are concerned, the Revolt RV400 has a clear advantage over its rivals. Speaking of which, the all-electric bike comes with full LED lighting (headlight, blinkers, and taillight), upside-down front fork, monoshock (rear) and standard disc brakes. Apart from that, it also features a fully digital instrument panel which is compatible with bluetooth connectivity. Some of its features can be controlled by smartphone app.

While the bigger RV400 has been given a price hike, its smaller sibling, the RV300's pricing remains unchanged. It retails at a price tag of ₹84,999 (upfront payment), while under the MRP (My Revolt Plan), it is offered with 37 monthly installments of ₹2,999.



















