Home Auto Two-wheelers Ola Electric to open final payment window for S1 scooter on this date

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted that the final payment window for customers who have already paid 20,000 will open on January 21, 6 pm onwards.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 03:15 PM
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by Bhavish Aggarwal.
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by Bhavish Aggarwal.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter on Friday to inform that customers who had already paid 20,000, the final payment window for them will open on January 21 from 6 pm on the Ola app. He also extended Lohri, Sankranti and Pongal greetings with the tweet.

(Also Read: The wait for cruise control, hill hold in Ola Electric scooters may get longer)

Aggarwal said in the tweet, “Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal! We’re celebrating with our own harvest. Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb."

Ola CEO shared a video with the tweet showing hundreds of Ola S1 Scooters lined up inside the ride-hailing aggregator turned EV manufacturer's 'Futurefactory'.

Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July 2021 for 499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. The delivery of this electric scooter was delayed despite the schedule being set for the delivery. After being under pressure from customers for delays in delivery, the company stated deliveries of the e-scooter on December 16 last year. The first 100 scooters were delivered to customers in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Ola Electric launched its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters last year that have been designed in line with the Etergo AppScooter. The Ola electric scooters have already started despatching to the consumers and received a mixed response from them. While the features and design of the Ola scooters have received a positive response from the consumers, the real-life range of the scooters have been claimed to be much lower than the range the EV company announced.

Ola Electric's S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are being manufactured at the company's plant that has been set up on a 500-acre site in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The factory will have a capacity to manufacture 2 million e-scooters during its initial phase and up to 10 million units in the future. Last week, Ola CEO said that the factory is producing almost 1000 scooter every day.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 02:59 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric EVs electric vehicles electric scooter Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ev electric mobility
