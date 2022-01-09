The wait for cruise control, hill hold in Ola Electric scooters may get longer

Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters will get its first of OTA software updates soon. The EV maker recently clarified that the software updates may take another three to six months to reach the customers.

Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric, recently said during an interview that the company wants its customers to ride its electric scooters while getting missing features added as time passes, as well as new ones in the future.

“So features like cruise control, hill hold, navigation etc. are coming up in the next few months by June. That is what we are going to deliver and it is not just about those features. As consumers continue to use the scooter and live with the scooter, we will learn and we will keep adding more and more features which consumers will continue to get," Dubey said.

Dubey faced questions over some of its customers complaining about not getting all the features Ola promised in its scooters after delivery started earlier last month. When HT Auto test rode the S1 Pro electric scooter back in November last year, Ola had assured that software in the scooters to be delivered to customers will not have a beta version. However, the company had also said that some of the features may not be added in the first lot and that they will be added subsequently in OTA software updates.