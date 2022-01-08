Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Ola Electric scooter true range: EV maker clarifies as rival Ather takes a dig
Ola Electric's official website says that its S1 Pro electric scooter has an ARAI certified range of 181 kms and Ola true range at 135 kms.
Ola Electric's official website says that its S1 Pro electric scooter has an ARAI certified range of 181 kms and Ola true range at 135 kms.

Ola Electric scooter true range: EV maker clarifies as rival Ather takes a dig

3 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 12:23 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Ola Electric's official website says that its S1 Pro electric scooter has an ARAI certified range of 181 kms and Ola true range at 135 kms. However, the discrepancy has been a cause why Ola drew flak recently.

Ola Electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro have started to reach homes across India. And customers who were lucky to receive them within the first few weeks of delivery commencing have come up with mixed reactions. While many have been raving about features such as the Hyper mode, among other highlights, there have also been concerns raised by several customers about the Ola Electric scooters not delivering on on-paper claims such as range.

Similar Bikes

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron


₹ 29,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross


₹ 35,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge


₹ 38,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra


₹ 40,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev


₹ 59,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie


₹ 64,990* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter


₹ 65,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk


₹ 73,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One


₹ 74,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot


₹ 79,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Nyx


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Flash


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima La


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Li (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Li


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Pure Ev Etron Plus (HT Auto photo)

Pure Ev Etron Plus


₹ 39,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Detel Ev Easy Plus (HT Auto photo)

Detel Ev Easy Plus


₹ 39,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Facing several complaints and queries, Ola Electric decided to come up with its clarifications in which it expressed its disappointment on people raising the range issue compared to the ARAI certified range. Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric, hinted that the EV maker has been subjected to unfair criticism over the matter.

When Ola launched the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters back in August last year, one of the USPs of the product was its range. Ola said that the S1 Pro has an ARAI certified range of 181 kms. However, the real world range is being reported to be less than the figure.

In an interview with news channels on Friday, Dubey said, “All vehicles have to receive a local ARAI certification which always provides a figure which is higher than the real-world mileage. This is standard industry practice."

(Also read - Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Which electric scooter suits you)

Facing flak, Ola had earlier clarified that the true range of the electric scooter is 135 kms. However, it also said that the true range can only be achieved if the scooter is used under conditions like only one rider weighing less than 70 kgs riding in normal mode in city conditions where roads do not have inclines more than five per cent and no extra load on the vehicle.

During an interview, Dubey said, “ARAI is the law. We have to get that certification. We have put that number out on our website. And we have also shared with customers what the true range is which, by the way, no other manufacturer puts on their website."

The explanation did not help the criticism to die down. Even on Friday, Tarun Mehta, the CEO and co-founder of Ola's rival Ather Energy, took a dig at Ola's true range. Mehta wrote on Twitter, “Just heard an Ola rep say that they are the first OEM to talk about TrueRange (the range that you will actually get in city conditions) when Ather LITERALLY has the trademark on that word."

It is important to note here that during HT Auto's road test of Ather 450X, the best per-charge range achieved was around 86 kms.

Ola Electric's Dubey, however, would hit back too. “It is a little surprising that people in the industry are behaving as if variations from ARAI is happening for the first time. If you look in the traditional auto industry, there is a certain mileage that you have from ARAI certification and then there is a real world mileage. Everybody asks and finds out what the mileage is. Now let us look at the data. On average, the variation that industry has between ARAI range and what they deliver in the real world on mileage is about 30 to 40%. Ola’s data from 181 to 135, the ARAI had 25% variation. So, we have the lowest variation in the industry."

The criticism against Ola Electric began when deliveries of the e-scooters were delayed. It took four months before Ola could roll out the first batch of electric scooters to its customers. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, recently assured that the company has picked up pace of production and is nearing a thousand units every day. He said deliveries of these scooters will take place in time as promised earlier.

  • First Published Date : 08 Jan 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue