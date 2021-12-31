Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Which electric scooter suits you

6 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 11:11 AM IST

If you are unwilling to defer your plans of buying an electric scooter indefinitely, read on.

Ather 450X

The top-of-the-line Ather 450X is priced at around ₹1.32 lakh (ex showroom, before subsidies). Ather Energy has been around for some time now and has managed to transcend from being referred to as a Bengaluru-based start-up to a strong player int he electric scooter segment.

Reverse mode on Ather 450X makes it easy to slide out of parking spots or park the scooter back into garages.

The 450X appears to be a mature commitment to Ather's ambitions in the country. First up, the electric scooter looks very striking in its Mint colour option. There is also White and Black to choose from.

The Ather 450X has a compact dimension which helps it to squeeze into tight parking spots.

The frequent curious glances and queries we received at traffic signals from fellow motorists is evidence that even the sharp design on the product has a role to play in catching attention when on the move. Interestingly, most fellow motorists who inquired about the product did not seem to know of Ather's existence. A few others asked if this was the Ola scooter. Ather, up your marketing game in Delhi!

But the 450X does have a clean profile with very limited Ather badges. The LED head and tail lights have a striking design and there is also a utility light for the storage space under the seat. This space is big enough for a large helmet or the Ather portable charging unit, but not both together.

The 450X has four ride modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp. While Eco is typically meant for use in heavy traffic situations, the Ride mode should suffice for most parts. If there are two people on the electric scooter, the Sport mode provides the necessary push while the Warp mode is an absolute thrill. Unless cornering at relatively high speeds, the 450X also remains quite steady in its ride traits.

Unfortunately though, Warp mode takes a sizable toll on the range. A total of 80 kms is the best we could manage on a full charge and in Eco. Mix it up between Ride and Sport and you can get between 50 kms to 60 kms before the Ather 450X would require a plug back in. Using a home charging point, this typically takes five hours.

The other features like maps and Bluetooth work as intended.

Okinawa Praise Pro

Priced at ₹80,000 (ex showroom, before incentives), the Okinawa Praise Pro has its priorities right. Unlike the above two products, it looks more of a scooter than a scooty, has sharp design angles, high-positioned head lights and turn indicators and a relatively high floor bed.

Okinawa Praise Pro isn't the quickest off the block but does benefit from a calm riding characteer.

The biggest advantage that Praise Pro has over Ather 450X and Ola S1 is that it comes with a detachable battery which can be charged at home or office spaces using a regular wall power point - much like cell phones. Sure it is heavy to carry but then again, if there's a charging point in the parking area, one can plug the scooter in there too.

While it is great that the battery inside Okinawa Praise Pro can be taken out and charged at home or in office, at nearly 16 kilos, it would need some serious muscle power to lift.

But this also means that there is zero storage space for anything else under the hood. In our grocery run, we kept thanking the large floor bed for the space it provided for our bags as well as feet. There is more storage space on the front apron which also has a USB charging slot.

Okinawa Praise Pro comes with a side stand - as seen here, or a regular center-mounted stand too. The alloys on the front look very attractive.

In terms of ride dynamics, the Praise Pro gets Eco and Sport mode. In the former, the scooter has a top speed of 45 kmph while in Sport, this goes up to around 65 kmph. For a bit more push, there is a button for Turbo which takes the speed up to 75 kmph for a few minutes before the mode is automatically disengaged.

What we didn't like though was the manner in which the battery status was displayed. It is a battery bar on the digital screen which goes up and down depending on the mode selected and there is really no effective way to know how many more kms can be traveled before a recharge is required. On the safe side, we found plugging the scooter in with two bars left to be the best way.

Verdict:

The Ola S1 Pro is the flashiest of the lot. Its hyper mode is awesome fun and the claimed range is decent. But delivery timelines are rather muddled and Ola Electric will have to come good on the promise of at-home service network. The claimed range figure is at 180 kms

Pros Cons Good ride quality Lack of clarity on purchase, delivery timelines Impressive Hyper mode Build quality remains to be tested Loaded with tech

The Ather 450X is a confident product with decent ride traits. It has new-age tech to keep riders busy even when not on the move. Per-charge range though is a slight concern. The claimed range figure is at 116 kms

Pros Cons Striking looks Cornering ability could have been better Comfortable ride Five hours for zero to full charge using regular wall socket In-store experience Real world ride range of 80 kms

The Okinawa Praise Pro is comparatively affordable and while it lacks several ride and tech-based features which Ola and Ather has - like Cruise Control, Reverse Mode etc, it does deliver on the promise of a stable ride. The detachable battery is more a hit than a miss because having the option should work well for many.

Pros Cons Comparatively affordable No under-seat storage space Dual charging option Removable battery weighs 16 kilos Dominant exterior design No figure indicating charge or range left

Note: This comparison is for reference purpose only. The Ola S1 Pro was tested for one hour in a gated community near Bengaluru. Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro were tested in Delhi over four days.