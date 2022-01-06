Ola Electric producing nearly 1,000 e-scooters every day: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric claims it has ramped up its production as it aims to scale up delivery to its customers and open new purchase window for the next batch of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The EV maker's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday that the company is now producing nearly a thousand units of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters every day.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Aggarwal wrote, “Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. In pic below: production just for today so far! Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon. Will share."

The increase in production comes at a time when reports claimed that Ola Electric was struggling to produce even 150 units a day. A Bloomberg report recently said that the company was coping with certain manufacturing hiccups. The reports said that Ola Electric's body shop is operating at half capacity and its paint shop isn’t up and running yet.

Ola Electric manufactures its electric scooters from its facility called Futurefactory which is located in Tamil Nadu. Spread across 500 acres of space, the Ola Futurefactory promises to roll out 20 lakh electric scooters every year in the initial phase. The facility was built within a record of six months and it employs women-only workforce of around 10,000.