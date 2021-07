Ola Electric is gearing up for the launch of its first electric scooter for the Indian markets. The company has already started pre-bookings for this upcoming electric two-wheeler through its official website. The launch is likely to take place in the next few weeks.

The company has already recorded more than one lakh bookings within the first couple of days. The company announced the opening of bookings on July 15th at a token amount of ₹499 on its official website.

Ahead of its official debut, here are 10 things we know about the latest electric vehicle headed for the Indian markets.