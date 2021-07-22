Ola Electric scooter has generated massive buzz in the last week or so since bookings for it had been opened. Whl details about the Ola Electric scooter has been flowing thick and fast, the latest is that it will be offered in as many as 10 colour options. Some of these colour choices, like Black, White, Blue and Red, had already been confirmed but the full range of hues has now been confirmed by the company that previously stated it had received one lakh bookings within a 24-hour window. A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What’s your colour? I wanna know! Reserve now at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7#JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/rGrApLv4yk — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 22, 2021

With a wide range of colour options on offer, the Ola electric scooter is poised to pull the attention of buyers of all ages. Its quirky exterior design, along with LED lighting package and simplistic styling approach is likely to lure the customers in.

Some of the confirmed segment-leading features of the new battery-powered scooter Ola include the biggest-in-class boot space, app-based keyless access, and a segment-leading range. In addition to this, the upcoming e-scooter will also receive features such as dual projector headlamp, a hook for carrying luggage, split-type rear grab handles, single-piece seat, external charging port, LED DRL and taillight, a black coloured floor mat and a fully digital instrument cluster. Goes without saying, it will be one of the most feature-packed scooters in its segment.



