Ola Electric on Saturday announced that its electric scooter has garnered 1 lakh bookings in just 24 hours of opening of pre-launch bookings, making it the 'most pre-booked scooter' ever. The company announced the opening of bookings on July 15th at a token amount of ₹499 on its official website. Ola said that it has seen an 'unprecedented demand' from customers for the new electric scooter.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said “I am thrilled by the tremendous response from customers across India for our first electric vehicle. The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility. I thank all the consumers who have booked the Ola Scooter and have joined the EV revolution. This is only the beginning!"

The new Ola electric scooter is likely to go on sale in the country later this month. Recently leaked documents hint that the new scooter is likely to be named Series S. In addition to that, the company has registered other two names - S1 and S1 Pro that could be additional variants/trims.

The company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had previously confirmed that the electric scooter will get some segment-leading features such as the biggest-in-class boot space, app-based keyless access, and a segment-leading range. In addition, it will also get some standard features such as full-LED lighting, fast charging capabilities, front disc brake, and more.

Its full charge range will span somewhere close to 150 km, making it the longest ranged scooter in the segment. When launched, it is likely to be priced somewhere close to ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).