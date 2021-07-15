Ola is promising to take India's electric vehicle space by storm and ahead of the launch of its much-touted and eagerly anticipated electric scooter, has opened bookings for it for a refundable amount of ₹499. The Ola electric scooter has been making a mile-long list of promises with several segment-first features. There is potential for the debut model from Ola to come out all guns blazing against more established rivals in the market and possibly accelerate EV adoption here.