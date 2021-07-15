Ola electric scooter is in its final lap ahead of launch and bookings for it were opened on Thursday for a refundable amount of ₹499. Ola Electric has informed that interested customers can get the units reserved online at the company's official website and that priority deliveries will take place for the early-bird customers.
When launched, the scooter will set sight on the already established rivals such as the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.
Recently Ola's top honcho - Bhavish Aggarwal had spilled the beans on Ola's upcoming electric scooter's features list. The company’s Group CEO recently took to Twitter to announce that the scooter will get features such as the biggest-in-class boot space, app-based keyless access, and a segment-leading range.