Ola electric scooter is in its final lap ahead of launch and bookings for it were opened on Thursday for a refundable amount of ₹499. Ola Electric has informed that interested customers can get the units reserved online at the company's official website and that priority deliveries will take place for the early-bird customers. When launched, the scooter will set sight on the already established rivals such as the Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. (Also read: Ola electric scooter - five things to note before booking) Recently Ola's top honcho - Bhavish Aggarwal had spilled the beans on Ola's upcoming electric scooter's features list. The company’s Group CEO recently took to Twitter to announce that the scooter will get features such as the biggest-in-class boot space, app-based keyless access, and a segment-leading range. Got these crazy ads from the marketing team 🤦🏼‍♂️. Don’t know what they were thinking, hopeless fellows 😡! Giving up on these guys. Can you all help me with some ideas, I have a launch coming up soon! @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/fXw2ZNsdma — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 10, 2021

As per previous claims, Ola's upcoming electric scooter will be capable of getting juiced up from empty to 50% in just 18 minutes. This charging time will be good enough to deliver a range of 75 km, while full charge range of the scooter is said to be somewhere around 150 km. If the claims hold any ground, scooter will sport a longer range than most of its rivals including the Ather 450X and TVS iQube.

Moreover, other features of the scooter will include full-LED lighting, fast charging capabilities, front disc brake, and more. Expect further details on the scooter to roll out in the next few days. It is most likely to go on sale in India by end of the ongoing month. Its pricing may fall somewhere in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).