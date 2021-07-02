Ahead of the much-anticipated launch of the first electric scooter from Ola Electric, the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a glimpse of how it will look and perform on the roads. In a tweet shared along with a video, Ola Electric CEO claimed the electric scooter "Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming!" Ola Electric is gearing up for the launch of its first electric scooter in India soon and is expected to announce the price of its first offering later this month. The first electric scooter from the company is expected to be priced around ₹one lakh and will take on rivals like Ather Energy's 450X. The upcoming Ola electric scooter is likely to be offered with a range of about 150 km on a single charge. It is also expected to have a top speed of nearly 90 kmph. The electric scooter will include a home charger that will require no installation and will allow customers to charge their vehicle at home by plugging into a regular wall socket for charging. Took this beauty for a spin! Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming! #JoinTheRevolution @Olaelectric https://t.co/ZryubLLo6X pic.twitter.com/wPsch79Djf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 2, 2021

Besides providing its customers with home charging solutions, Ola Electric is not leaving any stone unturned to set up a massive EV charging network to help people access EV charging points anywhere in India. The company has already started installing its 'Hypercharger Network' across the country which will include one lakh charging points across 400 cities. In the first year, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India.

Ola claims these fast charging solutions will be able charge the Ola electric scooter by up to 50 per cent in just 18 minutes and offer a range of 75 kms. Ola Electric will also offer its customers with smartphone connectivity in their scooters to monitor the status of charging in real time using an Ola Electric app. Th app will also enable payment for the service.

The launch of the electric scooter is in line with Ola's global vision of moving mobility into a more sustainable, accessible and connected future. The company has invested ₹2,400 crore for the world's largest manufacturing facility for electric two-wheelers, which is all set to come up in Tamil Nadu soon.



