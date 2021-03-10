Five things you need to know about Ola factory, world's largest for e-scooters1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 09:28 AM IST
- Ola factory for e-scooters is expected to roll out 10 million units each year once at full potential.
Ola is looking at taking the limelight in the world of electric scooters and is racing towards completing what would be the world's largest facility for e-scooters. Apart from mass production of these vehicles, the factory in Tamil Nadu would also be a source of massive employment with Ola Electric Mobility Pvt aiming at catering to not just the domestic market but supply overseas as well.
Here are five key things you need to know about Ola's big plans in the EV space.
What
Ola e-scooter will be manufactured at the upcoming plant. Ola Cabs had acquired the Netherlands-based electric scooter company Etergo in May 2020. The Ola e-scooter may be based on Etergo AppScooter that is powered by a swappable high-energy-density battery and claimed to be capable of running 240 kilometre on a single charge.
Where
Ola is speeding up construction of its facility which is located in Tamil Nadu. The area of Sipcot is in Krishnagiri District of Tamil Nadu but is also around 150 kilometres away from Bengaluru where Ola is based out of. The factory itself is coming up in an area of around 500 acres.
How Much
Ola has invested ₹2,400 crore and that more than 10 million man-hours have been planned to make the factory operational in record time.
How Many
Ola claims that the factory, once operational, will be able to roll out 20 lakh electric scooters by employing 10,000 persons and making use of anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 robots. By summer of 2022, the aim is to make 10 million units each year. That would be around an EV every two seconds.
To Where
Ola will, quite obviously, play a huge role in the e-scooter segment in the country but products from its facility will also be dispatched to overseas markets in Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.
