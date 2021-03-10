Ola is looking at taking the limelight in the world of electric scooters and is racing towards completing what would be the world's largest facility for e-scooters. Apart from mass production of these vehicles, the factory in Tamil Nadu would also be a source of massive employment with Ola Electric Mobility Pvt aiming at catering to not just the domestic market but supply overseas as well.





Here are five key things you need to know about Ola's big plans in the EV space.