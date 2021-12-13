Ola Electric gets ready to deliver S1, S1 Pro as production gains speed

Ola Electric seems to be ready to deliver on its promise to hand over first set of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers from this week. As announced earlier, the Tamil Nadu-based EV startup will start delivery of the electric scooters from Wednesday, December 15.

Ola Electric has already conducted nearly 30,000 test rides for its customers ahead of the delivery process.

More cities are likely to be included soon for test rides of the S1, S1 Pro electric scooters soon.

Earlier, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder at Ola Electric, shared a glimpse of the production and assembly line of the electric scooters at its Futurefactory based in Tamil Nadu. It shows Ola Electric employees busy preparing the first batch of Ola Electric scooters for delivery. Aggarwal shared the image on Twitter saying, “Nothing can be more beautiful than a manufacturing line running at full speed."

For Ola Electric customers, it has been a long wait to finally get their S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters delivered. Earlier, Ola Electric had announced that the first batch of deliveries will take place between October 25 and November 25. However, the date had to be pushed back to this month.