Ola Electric gets ready to deliver S1, S1 Pro as production gains speed

An image of Ola Electric workers at the assembly line of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters at its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu ahead of delivery deadline of December 15. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 04:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Ola Electric is all set to start the delivery of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers from this week. The two electric scooters were launched on August 15 this year.

Ola Electric seems to be ready to deliver on its promise to hand over first set of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters to its customers from this week. As announced earlier, the Tamil Nadu-based EV startup will start delivery of the electric scooters from Wednesday, December 15.

Ola Electric has already conducted nearly 30,000 test rides for its customers ahead of the delivery process.

More cities are likely to be included soon for test rides of the S1, S1 Pro electric scooters soon.

Earlier, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder at Ola Electric, shared a glimpse of the production and assembly line of the electric scooters at its Futurefactory based in Tamil Nadu. It shows Ola Electric employees busy preparing the first batch of Ola Electric scooters for delivery. Aggarwal shared the image on Twitter saying, “Nothing can be more beautiful than a manufacturing line running at full speed."

For Ola Electric customers, it has been a long wait to finally get their S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters delivered. Earlier, Ola Electric had announced that the first batch of deliveries will take place between October 25 and November 25. However, the date had to be pushed back to this month.

Launched almost four months ago on August 15, Ola Electric opened the purchase window for the scooters only in September for two days. It claims to have mopped up a staggering 1,100 crore worth business. The test rides for customers began much later on November 20.

Ola Electric scooters come in two variants -S1 and S1 Pro. While the former is priced at 1 lakh, the latter comes for 1.30 lakh (ex showroom, before state subsidies). While the S1 variant claims to cover 121 kms, the more-expensive S1 Pro brags of going around 180 kms before needing a recharge.

 

Ola e-scooters come with three ride modes - Normal, Sport and Hyper. It gets features such as a large display screen with an Android-based OS, app control, speakers, USB point for charging and a large under-seat storage space.

 

  • First Published Date : 13 Dec 2021, 04:57 PM IST

