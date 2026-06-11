Norton reveals full technical details of new Atlas and Atlas GT adventure motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles has officially unveiled the complete technical specifications of its all-new Atlas and Atlas GT, marking the British brand's entry into the competitive middleweight adventure and Sport-touring motorcycle segment.

Developed at the company's Solihull headquarters in the UK, the Atlas range combines a newly developed 585cc parallel-twin engine with modern electronics, premium cycle parts and two distinct riding personalities. While the standard Atlas is aimed at riders looking for light off-road capability alongside touring comfort, the Atlas GT is positioned as a more road-focused machine with sharper handling characteristics.

585cc parallel-twin engine

Powering both motorcycles is a 585cc liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft configuration. The motor produces 69 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm.

The engine uses ride-by-wire throttle technology and multi-point fuel injection, while a bidirectional quickshifter comes standard with the six-speed gearbox. Norton has also equipped the engine with a slipper clutch to improve stability during aggressive downshifts.

The Atlas twins are powered by a new 585 cc, parallel twin engine.

Two motorcycles with different personalities

Although both motorcycles share the same platform and powertrain, Norton has given them distinct chassis setups.

The standard Atlas rides on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination with 180 mm suspension travel at both ends. It has a ground clearance of 220 mm and an 845 mm seat height, making it better suited for riders planning to venture beyond paved roads.

The Atlas GT adopts a more road-oriented approach with 17-inch wheels at both ends and reduced suspension travel of 140 mm. It also gets a lower 815 mm seat height, making it more accessible for everyday road use and long-distance touring.

Wet weight without fuel stands at 188 kg for the Atlas and 192 kg for the Atlas GT Apex variant.

Premium suspension and braking package

Both motorcycles use a steel trellis frame with the engine acting as a stressed member and a cast aluminium swingarm.

Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable 43 mm KYB upside-down front forks and a KYB monoshock at the rear featuring hydraulic preload adjustment. The suspension can be tuned to suit different riding conditions and luggage loads.

Braking hardware includes twin 310 mm semi-floating front discs paired with radially mounted Bybre calipers and a 270 mm rear disc. Apex variants additionally receive electronic combined braking and vehicle hold functionality.

Norton is now owned by TVS Motor Company. The Indian manufacturer acquired them in April 2020.

Comprehensive electronics suite

Norton has equipped the Atlas range with one of the most feature-rich electronics packages in the segment.

At its core is a Bosch six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that enables lean-sensitive ABS and cornering traction control. The motorcycles also feature cornering cruise control, wheelie control, rear slide control and multiple rider aids.

Five selectable riding modes are available: Urban, Rain, Sport, Tour and Enduro.

Also Read : India-bound Norton Manx R launched in the UK market, specifications revealed

Large touchscreen display and connectivity

A standout feature is the 8-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen display with 720p resolution.

The display supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, multimedia controls, GoPro integration and over-the-air software updates. Riders can also connect the motorcycle to the Norton Rider app for ride telemetry, software updates and service reminders.

Other convenience features include keyless ignition, USB-C charging and smartphone connectivity.

Touring-focused ergonomics

Norton says rider comfort was a key priority during development. The motorcycles feature adjustable brake and clutch levers, tapered aluminium handlebars and ergonomically shaped bodywork designed to support both seated touring and standing off-road riding.

The Atlas Apex variant adds several touring-oriented features, including heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring, an adjustable windscreen, LED cornering lights, a puddle lamp and integrated luggage support.

Both motorcycles use a 15.4-litre fuel tank and claim a fuel efficiency figure of approximately 23 kmpl.

Warranty and ownership package

The Atlas and Atlas GT will be offered with a 36-month warranty and Norton Roadside Assist in the UK and Europe, while service intervals are set at 10,000 km or 12 months.

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