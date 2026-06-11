Norton reveals full technical details of new Atlas and Atlas GT adventure motorcycles

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Norton Motorcycles has officially unveiled the complete technical specifications of its all-new Atlas and Atlas GT, marking the British brand's entry into the competitive middleweight adventure and Sport-touring motorcycle segment.
Developed at the company's Solihull headquarters in the UK, the Atlas range combines a newly developed 585cc parallel-twin engine with modern electronics, premium cycle parts and two distinct riding personalities. While the standard Atlas is aimed at riders looking for light off-road capability alongside touring comfort, the Atlas GT is positioned as a more road-focused machine with sharper handling characteristics.
Powering both motorcycles is a 585cc liquid-cooled DOHC parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree crankshaft configuration. The motor produces 69 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm.
The engine uses ride-by-wire throttle technology and multi-point fuel injection, while a bidirectional quickshifter comes standard with the six-speed gearbox. Norton has also equipped the engine with a slipper clutch to improve stability during aggressive downshifts.
Although both motorcycles share the same platform and powertrain, Norton has given them distinct chassis setups.
The standard Atlas rides on a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination with 180 mm suspension travel at both ends. It has a ground clearance of 220 mm and an 845 mm seat height, making it better suited for riders planning to venture beyond paved roads.
The Atlas GT adopts a more road-oriented approach with 17-inch wheels at both ends and reduced suspension travel of 140 mm. It also gets a lower 815 mm seat height, making it more accessible for everyday road use and long-distance touring.
Wet weight without fuel stands at 188 kg for the Atlas and 192 kg for the Atlas GT Apex variant.
Both motorcycles use a steel trellis frame with the engine acting as a stressed member and a cast aluminium swingarm.
Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable 43 mm KYB upside-down front forks and a KYB monoshock at the rear featuring hydraulic preload adjustment. The suspension can be tuned to suit different riding conditions and luggage loads.
Braking hardware includes twin 310 mm semi-floating front discs paired with radially mounted Bybre calipers and a 270 mm rear disc. Apex variants additionally receive electronic combined braking and vehicle hold functionality.
Norton has equipped the Atlas range with one of the most feature-rich electronics packages in the segment.
At its core is a Bosch six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that enables lean-sensitive ABS and cornering traction control. The motorcycles also feature cornering cruise control, wheelie control, rear slide control and multiple rider aids.
Five selectable riding modes are available: Urban, Rain, Sport, Tour and Enduro.
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A standout feature is the 8-inch full-colour TFT touchscreen display with 720p resolution.
The display supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, multimedia controls, GoPro integration and over-the-air software updates. Riders can also connect the motorcycle to the Norton Rider app for ride telemetry, software updates and service reminders.
Other convenience features include keyless ignition, USB-C charging and smartphone connectivity.
Norton says rider comfort was a key priority during development. The motorcycles feature adjustable brake and clutch levers, tapered aluminium handlebars and ergonomically shaped bodywork designed to support both seated touring and standing off-road riding.
The Atlas Apex variant adds several touring-oriented features, including heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring, an adjustable windscreen, LED cornering lights, a puddle lamp and integrated luggage support.
Both motorcycles use a 15.4-litre fuel tank and claim a fuel efficiency figure of approximately 23 kmpl.
The Atlas and Atlas GT will be offered with a 36-month warranty and Norton Roadside Assist in the UK and Europe, while service intervals are set at 10,000 km or 12 months.
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