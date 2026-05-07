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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers India Bound Norton Manx R Launched In The Uk Market, Specifications Revealed

India-bound Norton Manx R launched in the UK market, specifications revealed

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 07 May 2026, 17:17 pm
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TVS-owned Norton revealed the 203 bhp Manx R flagship in the UK, starting at £20,250. Available in four high-tech variants, the V4 superbike is expected to launch in India soon.

Norton Manx R
Norton Manx R has been launched in the UK market
Norton Manx R
Norton Manx R has been launched in the UK market
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The TVS-owned brand, Norton, has officially revealed the price of the Manx R in the UK market. The Norton Manx R is the new flagship product of the company, spearheading a four-model lineup. The company has revealed the starting price of the Nortan Manx R in the UK to be £20,250 (approximately 26 lakh), while announcing its technical specifications.

Norton Manx R: Engine and Equipment

The Norton Manx R is powered by a 1,200cc 72-degree V4 engine producing 203.18 bhp and 130 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Additionally, the company has equipped all models with an electronics suite centred around a six-axis IMU and an 8-inch TFT screen, controlling safety features like slide and traction control. Notably, premium Brembo Hypure callipers provide stopping power for all variants.

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Moreover, the company is offering a three-year factory warranty with unlimited kilometres in the UK.

Norton Manx R: Variants

The Norton Manx R has launched with four different trims, namely Base, Apex, Signature and First Edition. The four variants can be distinguished by their chassis components. The entry-level model utilises manually adjustable Marzocchi suspension, whereas the higher tiers benefit from semi-active, electronically adjustable setups.

Not only that, but the base model gets rider and pillion seat, composite bodywork, cast aluminium wheels, forged foot controls and steering yokes. The Apex model gets similar features as the base model, except for the electronically-adjustable semi-active Marzocchi suspension. The Signature variant, on the other hand, gets a single seat configuration, carbon fibre bodywork, Rotobox Bullet Pro carbon fibre wheels, special lighting anddash start-up sequence and integrated stainless steel exhaust.

The First Edition is limited to only 150 units and gets a titanium chassis, engine and bodywork fixings, unique colour options and an accessories package along with a single seat configuration, carbon fibre bodywork and Rotobox Bullet Pro carbon fibre wheels.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson teases new Sprint and Sportster in affordability push)

Norton Manx R: India arrival?

The bike is expected to be launched in the Indian market later this year. However, which variants the company will launch in the country remains a mystery. While the Signature model is priced at £38,750 (approximately 50 lakh) in the UK, it remains to be seen how the models will be priced in India. The recent UK-India FTA can lead to lower prices than what was expected earlier.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 07 May 2026, 17:17 pm IST

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