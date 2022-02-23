Copyright © HT Media Limited
Indian Motorcycle Pursuit breaks cover as an ultra luxury bagger

Indian Pursuit has been introduced as an ultimate touring motorcycle packing tons of accessories including adjustable windscreen, electronic suspension and heated seats. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 11:40 AM
Powering Indian Pursuit is a 1769cc liquid-cooled four-valve V-twin engine that has been rated to produce 121bhp of peak power.

Indian Motorcycle has rolled out the new Pursuit motorcycle as its top-spec, ultra luxury bagger motorcycle. The new Indian Pursuit comes based on the Indian Challenger and is kitted with all the bells and whistles found on Indian's top-of-the-line motorcycle.

(Also Read: New Indian Scout Rogue breaks cover)

For starters, the Pursuits sports a large adjustable windscreen, more comfortable seat and a big top box that features an integrated pillion backrest. Other key highlights of the model include an electronically adjustable suspension towards the rear end, top-spec infotainment system as well as heated seats which come handy in cold weather conditions. The motorcycle also features adaptive lighting system for more safety when the lights go out.

Powering this behemoth is a 1769cc liquid-cooled four-valve V-twin engine that has been rated to produce 121bhp of peak power which is backed up by a whopping 178Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

For braking, the motorcycle uses Brembo caliper at either end, and other key safety bits also include traction control system as well as cornering ABS.

(Also Read: Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India)

“Touring bikes are one of the ultimate expressions of freedom—enabling unforgettable experiences through longer escapes and epic adventures on the open road," said Mike Dougherty, President for Indian Motorcycle. “With Pursuit, we’ve expanded on the unparalleled sophistication of the PowerPlus motor to deliver a class-leading, fully-loaded touring machine that combines top-tier performance with unparalleled comfort and advanced tech features, delivering an American V-twin touring experience unlike any other."

The bike is also expected to hit the Indian roads sometime in summer 2023. When launched it could start somewhere from 30 lakh and go all the way up to 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 11:39 AM IST
