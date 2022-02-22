HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India

Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India

The Indian EV market is still dominated by electric scooters, but a wide range of high-speed electric motorcycles too are likely to join the list.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 06:36 PM
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle gets a eye-catching design and promises high-performance.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle gets a eye-catching design and promises high-performance.

The demand and sales of electric two-wheelers in India have been increasing fast in the last few years. The electric scooters, especially the low-speed models are witnessing a huge demand across India, with several startups launching their attractive products. However, there are demands for high-performance electric motorcycles as well, which appeal to the riders more than low-speed commuter scooters.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations)

To address this rising demand for high-performance electric bikes, some EV startups across India are working on new products. Here are some interesting high-performance electric motorcycles coming to India in a few months.

Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette Automotive is an EV startup backed by TVS Motor Company. The EV startup has been developing a high-performance electric sportsbike christened as Ultraviolette F77. The bike comes with a fully faired appearance giving a proper sportsbike vibe. It is capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds at a top speed of 140 kmph.

Ultraviolette F77 gets power from three modular lithium-ion battery packs, which are claimed to offer a 150 km riding range on a single charge. The electric motorcycle gets a host of features including an LED lighting package, TFT instrument cluster display, multiple riding modes, regenerative braking, remote diagnostic, ride diagnostics, bike tracks etc.

Emflux One is a fully faired electric sportsbike, set for launch in 2022. The Emflux One has a top speed of 200 kmph with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds.
Emflux One is a fully faired electric sportsbike, set for launch in 2022. The Emflux One has a top speed of 200 kmph with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds.

Emflux One

Emflux is expected to launch its high-speed electric sportsbike later this year. This electric superbike comes with a fully faired sporty design and an all-electric powertrain that combines a liquid-cooled AC induction motor generating 50 kW power. The EV company claims that Emflux One will be able to run 200 km on a single charge at a top speed of 200 kmph. Also, the electric motorcycle will be able to sprint 0-100 kmph in three seconds.

The suave looking electric sportsbike comes equipped with an LED lighting package, TFT display, GPS navigation, real-time vehicle diagnostic, AI-enabled system, Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, Ohlins suspension etc.

HOP OXO Electric bike is a naked streetfighter with an electric powertrain, capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph, picking that pace in less than 10 seconds.
HOP OXO Electric bike is a naked streetfighter with an electric powertrain, capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph, picking that pace in less than 10 seconds.

Hop Oxo

Hop Electric is expected to launch its first indigenous high-speed electric motorcycle Hop Oxo sometime later this year. This will come as a more affordable electric motorcycle compared to the Emflux One and Ultraviolette F77. This motorcycle will be built alongside the motorcycle's next-generation Lyf 2.0 electric scooter. The Hope Oxo electric motorcycle is expected to offer up to 150 km range on a single charge. Also, this motorcycle would be able to reach 0-90 kmph speed in 10 seconds.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 06:36 PM IST
TAGS: Emflux One Ultraviolette F77 Hop Oxo electric motorcycle electric vehicle ev electric mobility motorcycle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Corn-based ethanol is 24% more carbon-intensive than petrol, finds study
Corn-based ethanol is 24% more carbon-intensive than petrol, finds study
Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India
Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India
Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue
Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue
Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations
Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations
Nine Rimac Nevera EV crashed, totalling over $20 million destroyed: Details here
Nine Rimac Nevera EV crashed, totalling over $20 million destroyed: Details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city