HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations

Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations

BPCL announced in September 2021 that it would convert 7,000 conventional fuelling stations into energy stations.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 06:08 PM
Hero MotoCorp aims to create an EV charging ecosystem in association with BPCL. (REUTERS)
Hero MotoCorp aims to create an EV charging ecosystem in association with BPCL. (REUTERS)

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday has said that it has joined hands with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles across India. Hero MotoCorp has been gearing up for launching its electric two-wheeler and ahead of that the company is focusing on building an EV charging ecosystem for its potential customers.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Maestro Edge 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 125
125 cc
₹ 70,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Passion Pro (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Pro
113 cc
₹ 65,740 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Pleasure Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Pleasure Plus
110.9 cc
₹ 58,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Maestro Edge 110 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Maestro Edge 110
110.9 cc
₹ 62,750 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

BPCL in September 2021 said that it would convert 7,000 of its conventional refuelling outlets into energy stations. These energy stations will retail a wide range of fuel solutions including petrol, diesel for the conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles and electricity for electric vehicles.

The two companies have claimed that they will first establish EV charging infrastructure at the existing nationwide energy station network. Subsequently, they might broaden their collaboration to develop more synergies to build an improved EV ecosystem.

In the first phase, the two companies will set up EV charging stations in nine cities across India, starting with Delhi and Bengaluru. In the next phase, the two companies will expand the Ev charging network to other cities in order to create a dense EV ecosystem. In the first phase, the companies will focus on tier-1 cities, while in the later phase they will focus on lower-tier cities.

 

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 05:58 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero bikes Hero motorcycles electric bike electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric scooter
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India
Top three upcoming high-performance electric bikes in India
Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue
Over 4000 Lamborghini Huracans recalled over an exposed headlight screw issue
Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations
Hero MotoCorp partners with BPCL for electric two-wheeler charging stations
Nine Rimac Nevera EV crashed, totalling over $20 million destroyed: Details here
Nine Rimac Nevera EV crashed, totalling over $20 million destroyed: Details here
Volkswagen aims to launch Porsche IPO in EV push
Volkswagen aims to launch Porsche IPO in EV push

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city