In Pics: Triumph Speed T4 launched in India at 2.17 lakh

The Triumph Speed T4 is the all-new member of the 400 cc modern classic family under the British brand. Priced at ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the T4 is

...

The Triumph Speed T4 is the all-new member of the 400 cc modern classic family under the British brand. Priced at ₹ 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the T4 is designed for relaxed rides with strong low-end torque delivery.

Read more

Read less