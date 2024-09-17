In Pics: Triumph Speed T4 launched in India at ₹2.17 lakh
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 17 Sep 2024, 19:48 PM
The Triumph Speed T4 is the all-new member of the 400 cc modern classic family under the British brand. Priced at ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the T4 is
The Triumph Speed T4 is the all-new member of the 400 cc modern classic family under the British brand. Priced at ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the T4 is designed for relaxed rides with strong low-end torque delivery. Read more Read less 1/9 The all-new Triumph Speed T4 has just been launched as the latest member of the 400 cc modern classic family. Priced from ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Speed T4 is available in three colour options, a host of modern, relevant features, and an engine tuned for low-end performance. 2/9 The Speed T4 was unveiled alongside the MY25 Speed 400 and both feature the TR-Series 398 cc engine alongside a neo-retro roadster design. 3/9 The Speed T4 continues the traditional Triumph roadster silhouette with its sculpted fuel tank and engine profile. With an off-set fuel tank cap, traditional exhaust header clamps, and an upswept silencer, the T4 embodies a neo-retro style sheet. 4/9 The new Speed T4 gets fitted with the TR Series liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 398 cc engine that makes 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. While this unit is present in the MY25 Speed 400, in the T4, it is tuned to deliver a strong low-end performance with a lower idling rpm and shallower sprocket ratio. 5/9 The Triumph Speed T4 is constructed around a tubular steel perimeter frame with a bolt-on rear subframe, and the motorcycle features an accessible 806mm seat height. 6/9 The power unit of the T4 is paired with a torque-assist slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm fixed disc for the front wheel and a 230 mm one for the rear wheel. The motorcycle further gets fitted with dual-channel ABS from Bosch. 7/9 The rear twin-sided swingarm is made of cast aluminium. The exhaust system features steel twin-skin headers with powder coated pipe and upswept silencer. 8/9 The Triumph Speed T4 is fitted with LED units for the DRLs, headlamps and tail lamps. The T4 further gets a digi-analogue instrument console that can be operated by a scroll button mounted on the handlebars. This displays all necessary rider information, including the gear indicator and tachometer. 9/9 The Triumph Speed T4 rides on a set of 10-spoke 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and comes with three colour options, which are Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red & Phantom Black.
