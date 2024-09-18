HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 Gets Updated With New Paint Schemes And Features

In pics: 2025 Triumph Speed 400 gets updated with new colours and features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Sep 2024, 07:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched at ₹2.4 lakh with new features and colour options. Take a the new ‘Racing Yellow’ paint in the image
...
2025 Triumph Speed 400
1/10
The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India with four new paint schemes. These include- Racing Yellow,  Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India with four new paint schemes. These include- Racing Yellow,  Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
2/10
The side covers of the bike get Speed 400 badges on both sides. This badge is matched according to the colour of the bike. The cover also gets two mesh openings, one big and the other of a smaller size.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The side covers of the bike get Speed 400 badges on both sides. This badge is matched according to the colour of the bike. The cover also gets two mesh openings, one big and the other of a smaller size.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
3/10
The head of the bike gets LED DRLs and a LED headlamp like before. The headlight unit is flanked by LED turn indicators as well.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The head of the bike gets LED DRLs and a LED headlamp like before. The headlight unit is flanked by LED turn indicators as well.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Compare
Jawa 42 Fj (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42 FJ
Engine Icon334 cc
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jawa 42 Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42 Bobber
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30.56 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
2025 Triumph Speed 400
4/10
The instrument cluster of the Speed 400 is digi-analogue. The speed and other warning lights are displayed by a traditional needle-type meter. The gear position indicator, engine speed, fuel meter and trip meter are all displayed on a digital screen at the side.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The instrument cluster of the Speed 400 is digi-analogue. The speed and other warning lights are displayed by a traditional needle-type meter. The gear position indicator, engine speed, fuel meter and trip meter are all displayed on a digital screen at the side.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
5/10
The fuel tank of the bike has a capacity of 13 litres and can be seen with a dual-tone paint. The one in this image is a Racing Yellow colour. The brake and clutch levers are now adjustable to add to the rider's comfort.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The fuel tank of the bike has a capacity of 13 litres and can be seen with a dual-tone paint. The one in this image is a Racing Yellow colour. The brake and clutch levers are now adjustable to add to the rider's comfort.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
6/10
The Speed 400 gets a wheelbase of 1377 mm and a seat height of 790 mm. The width of the handlebar measures at 814 mm. The frame is a hybrid spine with a bolt-on rear subframe.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The Speed 400 gets a wheelbase of 1377 mm and a seat height of 790 mm. The width of the handlebar measures at 814 mm. The frame is a hybrid spine with a bolt-on rear subframe.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
7/10
The engine is a TR series 398 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch system.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The engine is a TR series 398 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch system.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
8/10
The wheels remain the same size at 17-inches but now get chunkier rubber on it. The profile of the stock tyres have been increase for a bulkier look.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The wheels remain the same size at 17-inches but now get chunkier rubber on it. The profile of the stock tyres have been increase for a bulkier look.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
9/10
The front suspension gets 43 mm Big Piston USD forks with 140 mm of travel. At the rear it gets a monoshock type suspension with 130 mm of travel and preload adjust.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The front suspension gets 43 mm Big Piston USD forks with 140 mm of travel. At the rear it gets a monoshock type suspension with 130 mm of travel and preload adjust.
2025 triumph speed 400
10/10
The other features of the motorbike include an immobiliser, bar-end type rear-view mirrors and ride-by-wire throttle.
2025 triumph speed 400
The other features of the motorbike include an immobiliser, bar-end type rear-view mirrors and ride-by-wire throttle.
First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 07:32 AM IST
TAGS: Triumph Speed 400 Triumph Speed 400

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.