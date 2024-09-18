In pics: 2025 Triumph Speed 400 gets updated with new colours and features
The new 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched at ₹2.4 lakh with new features and colour options. Take a the new ‘Racing Yellow’ paint in the image
...
The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India with four new paint schemes. These include- Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.
The side covers of the bike get Speed 400 badges on both sides. This badge is matched according to the colour of the bike. The cover also gets two mesh openings, one big and the other of a smaller size.
The head of the bike gets LED DRLs and a LED headlamp like before. The headlight unit is flanked by LED turn indicators as well.
The instrument cluster of the Speed 400 is digi-analogue. The speed and other warning lights are displayed by a traditional needle-type meter. The gear position indicator, engine speed, fuel meter and trip meter are all displayed on a digital screen at the side.
The fuel tank of the bike has a capacity of 13 litres and can be seen with a dual-tone paint. The one in this image is a Racing Yellow colour. The brake and clutch levers are now adjustable to add to the rider's comfort.
The Speed 400 gets a wheelbase of 1377 mm and a seat height of 790 mm. The width of the handlebar measures at 814 mm. The frame is a hybrid spine with a bolt-on rear subframe.
The engine is a TR series 398 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm max torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch system.
The wheels remain the same size at 17-inches but now get chunkier rubber on it. The profile of the stock tyres have been increase for a bulkier look.
The front suspension gets 43 mm Big Piston USD forks with 140 mm of travel. At the rear it gets a monoshock type suspension with 130 mm of travel and preload adjust.
The other features of the motorbike include an immobiliser, bar-end type rear-view mirrors and ride-by-wire throttle.
First Published Date: 18 Sep 2024, 07:32 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS