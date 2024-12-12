In pics: India-bound 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover with enhanced power
The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 boasts a new twin-cylinder engine for better power and a lighter weight, alongside a redesigned chassis and improved ae
...
The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 has been unveiled with updated bodywork and styling and is touted as a completely new project. It is powered by the latest and lightest twin-cylinder from the brand.
The mid-size adventure bike is available in two variants, V2 and V2 S, and bears a sharper silhouette with its aero-optimised design for better functionality. It is also 18 kg lighter than its predecessor due to its new aluminium monocoque frame.
The front beak has been made more compact for a slimmer look, and it comes with aggressive Panigale-inspired LED DRLs and headlamps.
The rear tail lamps on the new Multistrada V2 have also been given a more compact design than before. A redesigned steel trellis subframe allows for a slimmer tail section.
The 2025 Multistrada V2 gets a new Brembo braking system that features two 320 mm front discs and a 265 mm rear disc. It comes riding on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres.
The V2 S variant includes electronic semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension with 170 mm travel and adjustable modes for better adaptability. The base Multistrada V2 has fully adjustable Marzocchi USD front forks and rear shock.
The Multistrada V2 is powered by the same 890 cc twin-cylinder that debuted with the 2025 Panigale V2 earlier this year. Tuned specifically for touring demands, it makes 113.9 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 92.1 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.
The Multistrada V2 is now smoother and more agile at low RPMs, owing to a larger flywheel and shorter first and second gear ratios. The sixth gear is longer to improve fuel efficiency and touring comfort. The bike comes with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0.
The Multistrada V2 has a new five-inch TFT colour display and handlebar controls for the five distinct Ride Modes. Individual suspension modes, cruise control, and turn-by-turn navigation are included as well.
The latest Ducati Multistrada V2 will be available in January 2025 and it is expected to arrive in India. The previous-gen model is currently being sold here at ₹16.35 lakh ex-showroom, with the V2 S variant starting from ₹18.99 lakh ex-showroom.
